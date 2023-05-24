Doha: beIN MEDIA GROUP (‘beIN’), one of the foremost sports and entertainment networks in the world, and Google Cloud have announced a collaboration to drive the digital transformation of Qatar’s media and broadcast industry in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The affiliate agreement is an extension of the Qatar Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and Google Cloud framework agreement for cloud computing services, which enables all government entities to leverage Google Cloud's computing services and digital transformation solutions, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to enhance their ability to better serve citizens of Qatar.

The collaboration was announced as part of Google Cloud’s Doha cloud region launch, in the presence of Israel Esteban, Chief Technology Officer, beIN MEDIA GROUP, and Anthony Cirot, Vice President EMEA South, Google Cloud.

The collaboration between Google Cloud and beIN involves exploring opportunities to accelerate the group’s digital transformation using Google Cloud’s suite of data analytics and machine learning services. This will enable a deeper understanding of its customers’ needs and interests, and to deliver more personalized and relevant experiences across its many services and platforms.

Commenting on the agreement, Israel Esteban, Chief Technology Officer, beIN MEDIA GROUP, said: “beIN has been an early adopter of advanced technologies that have enabled us to deepen fan and audience engagement with personalized, connected, and immersive experiences. Our alliance with Google Cloud is an exciting new milestone in beIN’s digital transformation journey that will enhance our business processes and guide our strategies, in parallel to ensuring beIN’s audiences around the world are provided with the latest in innovative experiences.”

Ghassan Kosta, Qatar Country Manager, Google Cloud added: “beIN has become a household name in Qatar and one of the go-to trusted sources for sports news coverage. We are thrilled to help beIN understand its customers on a much deeper and profound level, which will empower the business to make smarter, data-driven decisions.”

Google and beIN started collaborating in 2022 when the group’s flagship sports channel, beIN SPORTS, announced that it would share highlights from more than 50 matches from major global sports leagues, end-of-season games and sports content on YouTube. Highlights are available for popular leagues such as the Champions League, Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, among others.

