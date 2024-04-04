Subscribers can enjoy the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals taking place on 9-10 and 16-17 April

DOHA, QATAR – beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the leading sports and entertainment network, is promising both new and existing subscribers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) the chance to save big while accessing a vast array of premium content, including a host of curated programming in celebration of Eid Al Fitr.

Throughout Eid, beIN will broadcast everything from Hollywood blockbusters to gripping sports action, heartwarming Eid programming to stunning documentaries. With a programming list featuring 89 channels, dedicated packages, and online streaming of all the biggest games, championships, and entertainment, beIN’s schedule for April ensures high-quality content for all the family.

Moreover, between 7 and 15 April, subscribers to beIN’s special Eid Offer will receive either a complimentary beIN set-top box or up to three months of free subscription. The offer includes access to the network’s entire Eid schedule, including 57 Seconds and Gran Turismo on beIN MOVIES 1 PREMIERE and three days of family-friendly Eid favourites on STAR MOVIES.

On beIN DRAMA, four Arabic plays: Ganas Khytan, Bye Bye London, Morahig Fe Elkhamsen, and Ala Haman Ya Fr3on will air during Eid..For beIN’s younger audience, JEEM TV includes three days of phone competitions and engaging conversations as part of Akbala Aleid S4 LIVE, as well as Maya the Bee 3 and Conni: Secret of Mau the Cat, and on Baraem, children can enjoy the friendly animation In the Forest of Huckybucky on the second day of Eid.

April also sees many of the world’s most popular football competitions edge closer to deciding their respective titles. The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals take place on 9-10 and 16-17 April, while CAF Champions League semi-finals are set for 19 and 26 April. In the Asian Champions League, UAE’s Al Ain face Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal in final-four double-header on 16 and 23 April, and there are a host of decisive matches in the English Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and La Liga – including El Clasico on 21 April. Add to that two Formula One grands prix from Japan and China and beIN proves itself once more as the home of sport in the MENA region.

All subscribers who connect their set-top box can also access the broadcaster’s beIN ON DEMAND platform, where all Eid programming such as The Beekeeper, Mean Girls, and Madame Web, as well as a wide range of other content including beIN’s top-rated series aired during Ramadan and live sports from around the world, can be watched as and when the viewer prefers, and often in Arabic, English, or French.

To take advantage of this limited-time offer, visit www.bein.com/eid and use promo code EID. For a full guide to beIN’s Eid and April programming, visit www.bein.com/en/tv-guide.

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye.

