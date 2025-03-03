DOHA, QATAR – beIN MEDIA GROUP (‘beIN’), the global media group, has extended its content agreement with The Walt Disney Company in 24 countries across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Under the new deal, beIN secures the broadcast rights to Disney Channel and Disney Junior across the MENA region in English and Arabic.

The agreement also ensures that beIN will continue offering premium content to its subscribers across a wide range of channels, including National Geographic, National Geographic Wild, Baby TV, STAR MOVIES, STAR WORLD, and STAR ACTION. Viewers can catch up on select content under the agreement via beIN’s OTT platform, beIN CONNECT.

Esra Özaral Altop, Chief Entertainment Content Officer, beIN MEDIA GROUP said: “We are delighted to extend our collaboration with The Walt Disney Company, continuing to deliver the premium content our viewers in the region expect. The addition of two new channels, Disney Channel and Disney Junior, promise to offer our young audience hours of entertainment and adventure. With select content also available on-demand, beIN is reinforcing its commitment to bringing premium entertainment to MENA and solidifying its position as the broadcaster of choice for families across the region."

Vasilis Iliopoulos, VP, Country Manager MENA, The Walt Disney Company, said: “We are pleased to be extending our collaboration with beIN MEDIA GROUP. Our Disney Channel and Disney Junior channels are home to some of the most beloved content for young audiences. From fan-favorite Mickey and Friends to global phenomenon, Bluey, the Channels are full of non-stop entertainment for the families across the region. Our continued collaboration with beIN allows for more families to enjoy this premium content and discover new favorites from the Disney brand.”

Some of the most notable titles coming to beIN’s screens for young viewers on Disney Channel include Miraculous, following the adventures of Ladybug and Cat Noir as they protect Paris from supervillains; Phineas and Ferb, a fun-filled series about two inventive stepbrothers and their wild summer adventures; Monsters at Work, a spin-off from the beloved Monsters, Inc., bringing new laughs and challenges to the monster world; and on Disney Junior, titles including Mickey and Friends, a heartwarming series about friendship and teamwork; Ariel, an exciting underwater adventure with the iconic Little Mermaid; Winnie the Pooh, the classic, lovable tales of Pooh and his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood; and Bluey, a delightful show about a lovable Australian puppy and her family.

Meanwhile, the STAR channels will continue bringing beIN subscribers the best-in-class fan favorites, including Life of Pi, a visually stunning tale of survival and faith; 12 Years a Slave, an Oscar-winning story of resilience and freedom; Project Runway, where aspiring fashion designers compete for the top prize; The Amazing Race, a thrilling global adventure where teams race across the world; MasterChef, a culinary competition with the world’s best home cooks; the Taken trilogy, a fast-paced action-packed series starring Liam Neeson; and Grey’s Anatomy, the beloved medical drama that continues to capture hearts.

The partnership, dating back to 2022, reinforces beIN and The Walt Disney Company’s commitment to delivering exceptional, world-class entertainment to beIN’s MENA subscribers. The continued collaboration with The Walt Disney Company ensures that audiences across the region will continue to enjoy a rich and diverse array of premium content for years to come.

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye.

About Disney Junior

Disney Jr. is the linear TV channel expressly geared towards preschoolers and their families. With stories and characters that encapsulate signature Disney qualities of magic, music, adventure and heart, the brand is home to some of the most cherished programming and franchises for preschoolers, including “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” or “Sofia the First” and current hit series “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends”, “SuperKitties,” and “Disney Jr.’s Ariel”.

About Disney Channel

Disney Channel is the linear TV channel geared towards kids and families, with great imaginative stories and full of friendship, adventure and feel-good fun.

Programming includes popular animations like “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir”, “Big City Greens”, “Kiff”, “Hamster & Gretel” or the recently launched new comedy series: “Primos”. The channel is also home to hit live-action series like the eagerly anticipated “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” recently launched.