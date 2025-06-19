Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, BEEAH has unveiled Khalid Bin Sultan City at its iconic headquarters.

The launch took place in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, underscoring the importance of this landmark development in the emirate.

Khalid Bin Sultan City, a groundbreaking masterplan designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, exemplifies BEEAH’s diversification into real estate as a new line of business – building on its legacy as a world-class leader in sustainability and innovation.

Sharjah, UAE – BEEAH, a sustainability pioneer driven by its expertise across environment, energy, technology, real estate, and healthcare, has announced the launch of Khalid Bin Sultan City, its first real estate development – a groundbreaking urban project that redefines sustainable living in the region.

Officially unveiled at an event held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the city stands as a tribute to BEEAH’s commitment to sustainable, smart, and community-centric urban development. This project is inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, one of the pioneers in the field of design and urban planning, who had a clear impact on the architectural identity of Sharjah.

Designed by the world-renowned Zaha Hadid Architects, Khalid Bin Sultan City is a master-planned, mixed-use development that integrates residential, commercial, cultural, and recreational spaces. Spanning a 1.5-kilometre-long plot and encompassing BEEAH’s iconic LEED Platinum-certified headquarters in Sharjah, the city offers 1,500 freehold residential units.

More than just a development, Khalid Bin Sultan City is a chance to be part of something truly meaningful – a community envisioned for those who seek more than just a place to live. It is an invitation to belong to a city that celebrates human connection, purpose-driven design, and a deeper harmony with the environment.

Spanning seven distinct residential neighbourhoods, Khalid Bin Sultan City is master planned to foster a cohesive, people-first community. Each neighbourhood is structured around a central plaza – a vibrant public space within a five-minute walking distance – designed to serve as a social and wellbeing anchor. From children's hubs and wellness clinics to sports facilities and outdoor cafés, every amenity is thoughtfully placed to support daily life and human connection.

Redefining Urban Living Through Sustainability

Following the directive of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council of Family Affairs and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of BEEAH, Khalid Bin Sultan City was designed with sustainability embedded in every aspect of design and operation, making it a climate-smart, zero-waste city. Built on four core pillars – sustainability, technology, culture, and people – the city integrates net-zero ready smart infrastructure, renewable energy systems, recycled water infrastructure, and sustainable mobility solutions. Smart technology powers AI-driven infrastructure, digital services, and decentralized digital identities, ensuring seamless urban living. Cultural and design elements celebrate heritage, featuring public art spaces, a cultural center, and architecture that reflects local identity. Prioritizing people, the city offers walkable neighborhoods, health-focused amenities, and a vibrant community atmosphere that fosters connection and well-being.

At the heart of the development lies a two-kilometre shaded linear oasis, which is a continuous central park that winds through the city. Designed to encourage curiosity and exploration, the oasis features running and cycling tracks, sculpture gardens, wellness areas, and shaded courtyards that offer both serenity and social interaction. Informed by Sharjah’s desert climate and natural landscape, the city’s pedestrian pathways are shaded by native trees, colonnades, and recessed façades. This design approach has been engineered to reduce ground temperatures, ensuring thermal comfort throughout the year while promoting walkability and environmental cohesion.

Commenting on the launch, HE Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, stated: “BEEAH’s journey in real estate marks a transformative milestone with Khalid Bin Sultan City, a flagship real estate project that brings our principles of sustainability, technology, culture, and community to an urban scale. The city builds directly upon lessons learned from creating one of the world’s most advanced office buildings – demonstrating how technology can scale sustainable impact across entire communities rather than just individual structures.

Our experience as a world-class visionary developer of landmark projects has led to today’s announcement of Khalid Bin Sultan City, and the formalization of BEEAH’s wider expansion into real estate. This is a natural progression of our determination to build tomorrow’s smart and sustainable cities. Inspired by our earlier achievements, we are now applying these same principles on an urban scale – demonstrating how technology can scale sustainable impact across entire communities rather than just individual structures.

This city is a testament to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, whose unwavering commitment to sustainable development has guided BEEAH’s journey."

The city will provide a design and business district which will serve as a vital new urban hub for Sharjah. This area will include incubator spaces for the UAE’s growing creative economy, along with cultural venues that foster entrepreneurship and circular design. Seamlessly linked to residential, retail, and entertainment zones, this district underscores the city’s role as a driver for innovation and economic development within Sharjah.

BEEAH’s diversification into real estate is a natural extension of its broader commitment to sustainable innovation across its five strategic verticals: Environment, Energy, Technology, Healthcare, and now Real Estate. This new line of business builds on BEEAH’s proven track record in creating future-ready, impactful developments. For years, BEEAH has developed large-scale infrastructure projects that support sustainable development, including advanced recycling facilities, environmental complexes, and next-generation utilities. These projects laid the foundation for BEEAH’s entry into real estate. The journey in this new vertical began with its iconic LEED Platinum-certified headquarters in Sharjah, a model of sustainable design by Zaha Hadid Architects, followed by Jawaher Boston Medical District (JBMD), a world-class healthcare development integrating medical expertise with urban planning. The project, designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop, marks the renowned architect's first project in the Middle East, further elevating its architectural and cultural significance. Another flagship project is Sharjah Creative Quarter, a project entrusted to BEEAH by the Government of Sharjah, designed by award-winning architectural firm Taller de Arquitectura - Mauricio Rocha in collaboration with Daniel Rosselló, and envisioned as an innovative cultural hub fostering creativity and innovation. Khalid Bin Sultan City now marks the next chapter, bringing BEEAH’s principles of sustainability, technology, culture, and community to an urban scale.

Nada Taryam, CEO of Real Estate at BEEAH, added: “We have designed Khalid Bin Sultan City as a dynamic ecosystem where diverse perspectives and talents converge, sparking new ideas and solutions for a sustainable future. We believe that building a better future starts with how we live today. This is why the city’s design goes beyond utility – celebrating heritage, art, and identity through vibrant public spaces and cultural landmarks. The master plan and signature architecture by Zaha Hadid Architects bring this vision to life, blending innovation and beauty to create an environment that inspires, invites, and endures. It is a city where people can thrive, connect, and experience the best of sustainable living – all within a walkable, vibrant, and culturally rich environment.”

Residential units, including villas, townhouses, and apartments, will be introduced in phases, offering a range of thoughtfully designed living spaces that prioritize sustainability, comfort, and modern amenities. As a freehold development, Khalid Bin Sultan City is open to buyers of all nationalities and further details on the available units and services for residents will be shared in upcoming announcements.

A Real Estate Opportunity Amid Sharjah’s Market Boom

Sharjah’s real estate sector is witnessing unprecedented growth, with transactions surging to AED 13.2 billion in the first quarter of 2025 alone – a 31.9% increase year-on-year, according to the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department. This surge reflects growing investor confidence, robust infrastructure development, and strategic support from the Government of Sharjah. In this dynamic environment, Khalid Bin Sultan City stands out as a unique opportunity, aligned with the emirate’s vision for sustainable and smart urban expansion.

