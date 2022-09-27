BEEAH Group and Green Planet join forces in landmark

10-year contract to advance sustainable waste management

in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh



The 10-year contract, which was signed in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, will deliver world-class waste management and city cleaning services before, during and after the highly anticipated Cop27 summit in November



Sharjah, UAE: Driving Egypt’s sustainability agenda in the key area of waste management, BEEAH Group, the Middle East’s sustainability pioneer, and Green Planet, Egypt’s emerging environmental services company, have formed a partnership to deliver a landmark ten-year contract in Sharm el-Sheikh. The development comes ahead of Cop27, which will be held in the city between November 6 and 18, 2022. In the presence of His Excellency Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH Group, and Dr. Mohamed Asaad, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Green Planet, signed the contract with the Governorate of South Sinai. The contract was formalised by Their Excellencies Dr. Mohamed Maait, Egypt’s Minister of Finance, Dr. Yasmine Fouad, Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Major General Hisham Amna, Egypt’s Minister of Local Development, and Major General Khaled Fouda, Governor of South Sinai in Egypt. Delegations from the UAE Embassy in Cairo, Sharjah Municipality and BEEAH Group were also present on the occasion.



In preparation for Cop27 and over the next decade, BEEAH Group and Green Planet will implement future-ready waste management strategies that align with Egypt’s sustainability agenda, such as deploying world-class waste management infrastructure, streamlined waste collection solutions and recycling services. Bringing together a network of RFID-tagged bins, a GPS-enabled fleet and a skilled workforce, BEEAH Group and Green Planet aim to set a new standard for operational efficiency while meeting waste management demand. The contract will be served across the city, including in an around the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre, where Cop27 is to be held, and tourist hotspots in desert and beach areas.



Commenting on the development, Al Huraimel said: “Alongside Green Planet, BEEAH is pleased to serve the city of Sharm el-Sheikh. Through our solutions and services, we aim to keep the city clean, preserve the environment and pioneer a sustainable quality of life for residents and visitors. With Cop27 approaching, it is the ideal time to support Egypt as it solidifies its initiatives under the Vision 2030 agenda. Today, we will begin by deploying world-class infrastructure and services to streamline waste management. Over the next decade, in partnership with Green Planet, our goal is to scale up services, build on zero-waste to landfill strategies, and help shape Sharm El-Sheikh into a sustainable, smart city of the future.”



BEEAH and Green Planet will also carry out on-ground activities to foster a culture of recycling and proper waste disposal among communities, which will also drive utilisation of the waste management services and infrastructure that will be provided to Sharm El-Sheikh.



Dr. Mohamed Asaad, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Green Planet, said: “We are optimistic about the future and look forward to working with the South Sinai Governorate and environmental affairs institutions to enhance waste management infrastructure in Sharm El Sheikh, which will help maintain its position as a leading tourist destination.



In collaboration with BEEAH Group, we will also launch an awareness campaign that aims to educate the city’s residents about the importance of preserving marine and desert environments, as well as natural resources. The climate crisis has made it clear that we must unite efforts on a global scale, with each one of us having a role to play in mitigating the negative effects. Through ongoing collaboration between government, environmental institutions, and society, we believe we can drive real impact in securing a sustainable future for all.”



Recycling of used cooking oil is one of the specialised waste collection services that BEEAH Group and Green Planet will offer.



This will help minimise the burden on public plumbing infrastructure that arises from used cooking oil disposal through pipes and drains, while also enabling the production of alternative green fuels. As per the contract, BEEAH Group and Green Planet will deploy used cooking oil deposit machines in strategic locations throughout the city. Then, thousands of special used cooking oil collection bottles will be distributed among residents. Once a bottle is full, individuals can deposit it into the used cooking oil machine. As soon as a deposit is made, the machine will dispense an empty collection bottle, encouraging users to continue collecting and recycling used cooking oil.



The contract with Sharm el-Sheikh is the BEEAH Group’s second in Egypt. In 2020, BEEAH Group signed the Middle East’s largest waste management contract with the New Administrative Capital, one of the largest urban development projects in the world, which targets an ambitious landfill waste diversion rate of 80%. The new contract adds to BEEAH Group’s efforts to consolidate its position in Egypt and across the region, following its success in the UAE as a sustainability pioneer.



Driven by Egypt’s Vision 2030 and Vision 2050, Green Planet was founded specifically to develop the solid waste treatment business in Greater Cairo and pursue innovations in waste processing and production of low-emission alternative fuels.



Currently, it is exploring innovations in processing municipal solid waste and hazardous waste such as electronic waste.

About BEEAH Group

BEEAH Group is the region’s leading sustainability and digitalisation expert, renowned for groundbreaking environmental innovations and smart solutions for future-ready cities.



Recognising sustainability and technology as the pillars for a modern economy, BEEAH Group has invested in a comprehensive, full-circle strategy for the future, and expanded into the fields of renewable energy, sustainable transport, consultancy, education, and technology. Raising the bar for quality of life in the region, BEEAH Group businesses continue to set industry benchmarks in sustainable, smart solutions; and has helped countries across the region in creating and executing their own roadmap for a socially responsible future. The Group is currently operational in the UAE, Egypt and KSA. For more information, please visit beeahgroup.com and connect with @BEEAHGroup on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.



About Green Planet

Green Planet is an Egyptian company (S.A.E.) specialised in environmental solutions with a focus on waste management systems. The company also provides environmental consulting, technical reports, environmental evaluations, and environmental impact assessment reports. Green Planet’s main purpose is to support and partake in the development of the sustainability sector in Egypt with the aim of achieving short term and long-term sustainable development targets as per Egypt’s 2030 and 2050 strategic plans. The company leverages a team of highly skilled consultants with local and international experience that execute work with utmost accuracy. The company has many partners inside and outside of Egypt to enhance capabilities in different types of waste processing, including for process municipal solid waste and hazardous medical waste, construction and demolition waste, as well as e-waste. For more information, visit the Green Planet website: https://g-planet.co/v2/