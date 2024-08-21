Dubai, UAE: Evogreen, a pioneering joint venture between Bee’ah and Polygreen, is a circular solutions leader and it has become the first hazardous waste treatment and marine pollution management company in the region to achieve the renowned BS 8001:2017 standard for the circular economy. This momentous occasion highlights the company’s leadership in sustainable practices and dedication to environmental stewardship.

The BS 8001:2017 standard is a rigorous framework designed to promote resource efficiency, waste reduction, and sustainable business models. By achieving this certification, Evogreen reinforces its commitment to lead the of circular economy principles across the region. This milestone not only adds another chapter for the organization but also sets a benchmark for other companies to follow.

“We are incredibly proud to be the first in the region to obtain the BS 8001:2017 certification,” said Imran Gill, CEO of Evogreen. “Since our inception as circular solutions provider, we have been ensuring circular economy practices, and this achievement recognizes the hard work of our team. We hope that our success will inspire other businesses to embrace circular economy practices while also contributing to a more sustainable future.”

Specializing in hazardous waste treatment and marine pollution management, the company focuses offshore and onshore industrial sectors. It plays a pivotal role in reducing the environmental impact of waste in these sectors, addressing regional challenges by transforming waste into usable materials, conserving natural resources, and reducing pollution. By processing waste into alternative materials and fuels, Evogreen successfully diverts 100% of received waste from landfills contributing to resource conservation, and minimizing the release of harmful pollutants.

