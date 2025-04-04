Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU)’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs (ORSP) marks a milestone in its research and academic journey by surpassing 4,000 research publications in the prestigious Scopus Index. This achievement reflects ADU’s commitment to high-impact research that contributes to global discourse and addresses pressing societal challenges across diverse fields, including but not limited to engineering and technology, business, management and economics, health sciences, mathematics, and physical sciences.

With 16.9% of its research ranked among the world’s top 10% most cited publications and 27.5% appearing in the top 10% journals by CiteScore, ADU continues to elevate its scholarly influence. The university’s research has collectively gathered 77,445 citations, with an impressive 19.4 citations per publication, underscoring the depth and significance of its contributions to the global academic landscape.

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research, Innovation and Academic Development at ADU, said: “With over 4,000 Scopus-indexed publications and significant international collaborations, Abu Dhabi University continues to lead the way in groundbreaking research. From day one, we have tirelessly worked to enhance our research capabilities and expand our global impact. Such achievements reflect our commitment to advancing knowledge and addressing the world’s most pressing challenges. Our faculty and researchers are not only pushing the scientific boundaries, but they are also driving meaningful global knowledge-sharing. By strengthening partnerships and promoting interdisciplinary research, we are actively contributing to the UAE’s vision for an innovation-driven future, ensuring that our work has a tangible impact on both local and global communities."

Furthermore, the university’s Field-Weighted Citation Impact (FWCI) stands at 2.55, surpassing global benchmarks and highlighting the profound impact of its research initiatives. The excellence is underpinned by an extensive network of international collaborations, with 67.6% of its publications stemming from partnerships with 2,471 institutions worldwide. These collaborations, including esteemed academic and research institutions such as Texas A&M University, USA, University of Oxford, UK and University of Louisville, USA, to mention a few examples, have resulted in 2,336 co-authored publications, further reflecting ADU’s dedication to fostering interdisciplinary research and advancing cross-border scientific innovation.

As ADU continues to build on its trajectory of international research excellence, the university remains focused on cultivating a dynamic academic environment, nurturing strategic global partnerships, enriching the global body of knowledge, and empowering scholars to create impactful, innovative research that addresses both local and global challenges.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,700 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 172nd globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally a mong the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings, advancing 79 places.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).