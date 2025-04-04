TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- AvanStrate Inc. (ASI), a Vedanta Group company, announced the launch of its Super Green SaiSei® series — an industry-first display glass with at least 50% recycled content that enables 95% carbon emissions reduction. Developed to address rising sustainability demands in the display industry, this product not only supports customers’ ESG objectives but also aligns with Vedanta's vision to lead in sustainable technological advancements across high-tech industries.

Certified by the Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS), the Super Green SaiSei® series can reduce CO2 emissions by 95%1, helping address the growing need for high-performance display glass with lower environmental impact. This breakthrough highlights AvanStrate's capabilities in transforming traditional manufacturing processes to meet evolving industry needs while supporting sustainable objectives.

Akarsh K. Hebbar, Global Managing Director, AvanStrate Inc. said, “At AvanStrate, we are committed to redefining the future of display glass by combining innovation with sustainability. Certified by Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS), the Super Green SaiSei® series sets a new standard in recycled content for display glass. With Vedanta’s strong support and shared ESG vision, this product exemplifies our commitment to creating impactful outcomes for our customers while reducing the environmental footprint of high-tech manufacturing.”

This product represents AvanStrate’s expertise in operational efficiency, innovative process development and cutting-edge R&D:

Incorporates minimum 50% recycled glass , as compared to an average of 20%.

, as compared to an average of 20%. Reduces 95% carbon emissions per unit weight.

per unit weight. Has almost the same property and process requirement compared to currently prevalent material; thus, no conversion efforts required from the customers.

from the customers. Reduces energy consumption by 20% during manufacturing, while minimizing dependency on virgin materials.

during manufacturing, while minimizing dependency on virgin materials. Created in furnaces that repurpose construction waste, meeting RoHS, WEEE, and other global green product requirements.

Additionally, the SGS certification confirms that the Super Green SaiSei® series meets the definition of recycled content as outlined in ISO 14021:2016. Following this certification, major customers are opting for this product for its eco-friendly features.

The Super Green SaiSei® series is another step towards the larger ESG goals of Avanstrate's parent group, Vedanta. As a leader in critical minerals, technology, and energy, Vedanta is actively working towards achieving its goal of being Net Zero by 2050 or sooner. Vedanta has solidified its position as a trailblazer in ESG excellence and has achieved a stellar 4th rank globally among 248 metal and mining companies in the prestigious S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2024.

1 According to Taiwan Environmental Protection Administration protocol