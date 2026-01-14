The new agreement builds on a legacy of BEEAH-Masdar collaborations, establishing a structured pathway for developing multiple solar projects

It supports Sharjah and the UAE’s rapidly expanding clean energy sector, in line with national net-zero imperatives

Abu Dhabi, UAE: BEEAH, the region’s sustainability and innovation pioneer, and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC Masdar, a global clean energy leader, have signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to identify and develop utility-scale clean energy projects in Sharjah. The JDA was signed by Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, and Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, at the World Future Energy Summit 2026, part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

The agreement provides a framework for the companies to assess, select and progress viable solar PV (photovoltaic) projects in the emirate. From project screening through development, construction, operation and maintenance, BEEAH and Masdar will collaborate on end-to-end activities, including project feasibility, grid impact assessment, solar resource assessments and site studies. The framework also allows scope for exploring other clean energy opportunities, such as hybrid battery energy storage systems to enhance grid resilience.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, said: “Sharjah’s rising energy requirements are driving the deployment of more diversified, resilient renewables infrastructure across the emirate. At BEEAH, enhancing quality of life has always been central to our mission, and we have pursued this by delivering clean electricity through our commercial-scale Sharjah Waste to Energy facility. Our new JDA with Masdar strategically builds on this track record, strengthening a partnership that has already delivered a transformative energy project for the UAE. Together, we will responsibly meet this surge in power demand while accelerating Sharjah’s decarbonization through multiple utility-scale solar projects.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, added: “This agreement builds on our long-standing relationship with BEEAH, including our joint development of the first commercial-scale waste-to-energy plant in the Middle East, which is helping Sharjah to achieve its environmental goals. Sharjah has strong potential for solar energy development, and its visionary leadership is driving the deployment of high-quality, commercially viable projects to accelerate the emirate’s energy transformation. Masdar is proud to support Sharjah on its clean energy journey, and we look forward to working closely with BEEAH to help achieve its ambitious objectives.”

The signing expands on a series of existing and legacy collaborations between the two organizations, most notably the founding of the Emirates Waste to Energy Company joint venture in 2017 to develop the first utility-scale waste project in the region.

Aligned with its Net Zero by 2040 commitment, BEEAH continues to explore clean energy innovations beyond waste-to-energy. Its flagship BEEAH Headquarters features an on-site solar plant that contributes to the building’s LEED Platinum certification. Elsewhere, the sustainability pioneer is also evaluating opportunities to convert redundant landfills into solar farms and capture landfill gas for power generation. The JDA is aligned with national clean energy priorities, with the UAE aiming to triple renewable capacity by 2030 as part of the Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

About BEEAH

BEEAH is a sustainability and innovation pioneer, creating solutions for a sustainable future across the sectors of environment, energy, healthcare, technology, and real estate. Headquartered in Sharjah, UAE, BEEAH operates in the Middle East and North African region as a diversified holding group, enhancing quality of life for generations beyond tomorrow.

For more information, please visit: Website | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

About Masdar

Established in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is leading the global energy transformation by investing in, developing and operating renewable energy projects that deliver commercial returns while providing reliable, affordable clean power worldwide.

With over 20 years’ experience in renewables, Masdar has a diverse, derisked portfolio totaling over 65 gigawatts (GW) across six continents, including the world’s fastest-growing energy markets.

Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.

