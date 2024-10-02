Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population, announced that the "Bedaya – A New Beginning for Human Development" Presidential Initiative has provided a total of 24,948,529 services.

Over the past four days, 37,941 women benefited from 211 services and activities in the fields of women’s empowerment and training. Additionally, 43 tons of meat, poultry, and food supplies were distributed to 43,000 families, along with 80 tons of food items and gas cylinders across various governorates. The initiative also organized 220 awareness, scientific, and educational seminars for all segments of society, with a total of 178,976 participants.

During the last four days, the initiative delivered 118,758 services across various youth and sports activities. Social awareness campaigns led by community leaders reached 245,158 citizens, while 9,578 individuals benefited from social support services, including education, grants, marriage assistance, and compensations. Furthermore, 726 integrated disability and service cards were distributed, while door-to-door awareness campaigns targeting 8,587 young men and women raised awareness about the risks of addiction and substance abuse. Rehabilitation, medical, and prosthetic services were also provided to 774 individuals with special needs. Additionally, 5,943,000 health services were delivered through 482 medical convoys, offering treatment, preventive care, family planning, home visits, pregnancy monitoring, and child growth tracking.

Cultural activities included 320 diverse events such as seminars, lectures, workshops, and theatrical performances, benefiting nearly 37,000 citizens. Literacy campaigns reached 642 beneficiaries across various governorates, while 1,240 micro-projects were funded for vulnerable families. Financial inclusion seminars led by community leaders benefited 1,050 participants. Additionally, 26,797 veterinary services were provided, including vaccinations, spraying campaigns, reproductive care, poultry treatment, public health services, and educational seminars.

Organizing 208 seminars aimed at raising environmental awareness and addressing climate-related issues, the initiative engaged a total of 9,540 participants. Additionally, 20 seminars focused on empowering young people and preparing couples for marriage, benefiting 1,820 individuals. A total of 86 intensive training programs on digital transformation were also delivered to 2,089 participants.

The initiative intensified its documentation and certification services for official documents during evening hours through mobile units, delivering 3,916 services across different governorates. Additionally, 14 events were held to promote occupational safety and health culture, benefiting 570 employees from various public sector establishments.