Cairo: The presidential human development initiative, "Bedaya – A New Beginning for Human Development," has announced the results of its efforts following the first 100 days since its launch. The initiative aims to invest in human capital through a comprehensive action plan designed to enhance human development and reinforce Egyptian identity by fostering cooperation, coordination, and integration across all government entities nationwide.

During the first 100 days, the initiative has achieved significant milestones that reflect the extensive efforts undertaken across targeted sectors. In the healthcare sector, 224 million healthcare services were provided to citizens, including 148,000 surgical operations to meet patients' medical needs. Additionally, EGP 1 billion was allocated to support hospital infrastructure and improve healthcare facilities nationwide. The initiative also organized 20,000 first-aid awareness seminars, benefiting citizens in multiple regions.

In the field of women's empowerment, 2.3 million women benefited from various services aimed at advancing their roles across different sectors. Among these, 600,000 mothers received support during the first 1,000 days of a child's life to ensure maternal and child health. Moreover, 512,000 women were educated on the risks of consanguineous marriages, alongside awareness campaigns launched to combat violence against women and children.

Regarding social protection, 53 "Ahlan Madaris" school supply fairs and 15 clothing exhibitions were organized to meet the needs of Egyptian families across various regions. Additionally, "Takaful and Karama" social support cards were distributed to over 1 million beneficiaries, providing crucial assistance to underprivileged families. Furthermore, 350 young women received financial support to facilitate marriage and secure essential needs.

In the education sector, the initiative organized 5 million activities focused on developing students' and teachers' skills. More than 1 million educational and social services were delivered to enhance education quality and promote equal opportunities. Additionally, 15,000 literacy programs were launched to meet the needs of citizens in this area.

In the field of sports and youth development, 12 million citizens participated in 24,000 sports and youth programs designed to promote public health and physical fitness. Furthermore, 4 million individuals benefited from the "Ahsan Sahib" initiative, which aims to strengthen social relationships within youth centers.

Regarding employment, 93,000 projects were financed, creating 51,000 job opportunities for citizens. Six employment fairs were also organized, offering 400 job opportunities for people with disabilities. Additionally, 2,000 integrated service cards were issued, and 104,000 people received assistive devices. In the area of documentation and certification services, 92,000 services were provided, benefiting 70,000 citizens through fixed and mobile branches.

The initiative also made strides in digital transformation, training 12,000 citizens in modern technology to enhance their skills. Additionally, 10,000 individuals attended digital awareness seminars aimed at fostering technological literacy and promoting digital transformation. Social protection services were extended to 17 million citizens, with over 39,500 individuals benefiting from addiction treatment and rehabilitation programs.

In the environmental sector, 39,000 trees were planted as part of the "100 million Trees" initiative, contributing to the improvement of local environmental conditions. Moreover, 10 million tons of waste were removed across various governorates, and 3 million veterinary services were provided to support the agricultural and livestock sectors.

In the fields of culture and tourism, 13,000 cultural and tourism-related events were organized, attracting over 1 million participants and enhancing cultural and tourism awareness within Egyptian society.

The achievements recorded in the first 100 days of the "Bedaya" initiative mark a significant step towards sustainable human development, aligning with Egypt's Vision 2030. The initiative remains a model of effective collaboration between the government and national entities to achieve development goals and enhance the quality of life for Egyptian citizens.

The "Bedaya" initiative is dedicated to improving the lives of Egyptian citizens through comprehensive programs that address social and economic aspects. The initiative seeks to achieve genuine human development across education, healthcare, sports, culture, and employment, in alignment with Egypt's Vision 2030. It prioritizes investment in human capital as part of the government's sustainable development strategy, ensuring social justice and equal opportunities to improve the quality of life for all age groups, from children to senior citizens.

The initiative focuses on implementing key pillars across multiple sectors. In education, curricula have been updated, and teachers trained in modern teaching methodologies, with an emphasis on integrating technology into classrooms to foster an innovative learning environment. In healthcare, awareness campaigns and medical convoys were deployed to underserved areas, alongside significant infrastructure improvements to healthcare facilities. In sports, sports facilities were upgraded, and events were organized to promote public health and physical fitness. In the cultural sector, the initiative revitalized cultural centers and organized theatrical and cinematic events to enrich cultural awareness and provide platforms for artistic expression.

Furthermore, the initiative introduced various programs focused on job creation and youth training. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) received financial support to generate new employment opportunities, while training programs were launched to enhance young people's skills and prepare them for the job market. The initiative's integrated efforts, in collaboration with multiple government ministries, including the Ministries of Education, Health and Population, Youth and Sports, Culture, and Labor, were crucial in ensuring the initiative's successful implementation on the ground.