The delegation of 53 Brazilian companies participating in Beautycare Brazil showcased their products at BeautyWorld Middle East 2025 in Dubai (October 27–29), generating 1,924 business contacts, including 1,227 new ones. These efforts resulted in nearly US$3 million in immediate sales, with an expected additional US$11.6 million over the next 12 months. The initiative was coordinated by the sectorial project created by ABIHPEC (Brazilian Association of the Cosmetics, Toiletries and Fragrances Industry) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency).

“The Brazilian presence at BeautyWorld Middle East Dubai has solidified itself as a strategic showcase for the national Personal Hygiene, Perfumery and Cosmetics industry. The figures reflect not only the quality and innovation of Brazilian products but also the effectiveness of the commercial promotion efforts led by Beautycare Brazil,” said Gueisa Silvério, Director of Market Intelligence & International Business at ABIHPEC, and the organizer of the Beautycare Brazil companies at the event.

During the fair, the Brazilian group was visited by the Brazilian Ambassador to the UAE, Sidney Leon Romeiro; the Brazilian Ambassadress to the UAE, Eliane Isabelle de Carvalho; and the Head of the Trade Promotion Section in the region, Octavio Lopes, as well as representatives from ApexBrasil.

About Beautycare Brazil

Beautycare Brazil is developed through a partnership between the Brazilian Association of the Cosmetics, Toiletries and Fragrances Industry (ABIHPEC) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil). Created in the 2000s, the sectoral project aims to promote, facilitate and accelerate the process of internationalization of companies in the CT&F industry and related sectors, its main goal being to leverage the growth of exports of products and services that involve the value chain of the CT&F industry (finished products, ingredients, packaging, services, and accessories in general). More information: www.beautycarebrazil.org.br.

About ABIHPEC

The Brazilian Association of the Cosmetics, Toiletries and Fragrances Industry (ABIHPEC) is a private entity whose purpose is to represent, at the domestic and international level, companies of all sizes operating in this sector and established across Brazil while promoting and defending their legitimate interests, through actions and instruments that contribute to their development, seeking to foster competitiveness, credibility, ethics and the continuous evolution of the entire production chain. More information: www.abihpec.org.br.

About ApexBrasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. To achieve its objectives, ApexBrasil carries out diversified trade promotion actions aimed at promoting exports and valuing Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business roundtables, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade shows, visits by foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn more about the Brazilian production structure, among other business platforms that also aim to strengthen the Brazil brand. The Agency also works in a coordinated manner with public and private stakeholders to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, focusing on strategic sectors for developing the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country.

Press Information

Gabriel Rajão

gabriel@pontotxt.com.br