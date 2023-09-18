Dubai, UAE: Joe & the Juice, the popular Danish concept brand that entered the UAE market only a year ago, is set to launch its ninth store in the country with a cool new venue at the Gate Village located in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) on September 20.

Celebrating success since its launch last year, Joe & the Juice will now bring to DIFC residents and visitors its selection of freshly prepared shakes, juices, coffees, cakes, sandwiches, and salads.

Located on the Podium Level of Gate Village, the popular eatery’s menu includes sandwiches such as Joe’s Club (chicken, avocado, and vegan pesto) and Spicy Tuna (tuna mousse, jalapenos, tomato, and vegan pesto); as well as juices and shakes such as Iron Man (strawberries, apple and kiwi), and The Powershake (vanilla milk, strawberries, banana).

With the brand operating more than 300 outlets in 16 different countries, Joe & the Juice has gone from strength to strength since the doors of its first UAE store opened in September 2022. Having opened eight stores in the UAE, the brand’s strategic expansion plan continues with further development plans for the UAE and beyond well underway.

“The business and financial community is absolutely thriving here in Dubai, therefore expanding our enterprise in DIFC was a move that made complete sense for the brand’s growth. We look forward to witnessing success of another store within our portfolio and look ahead to further openings in additional locations across the UAE” said Walid Hajj, Co-founder and CEO – Lavoya Group

The new store will operate from Sunday to Thursday, 8am until 11pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 8am until midnight. Regular updates can be found on Instagram: @joeandthejuiceuae.

About Joe & The Juice:

Joe & The Juice was founded as a juice bar and coffee concept in Copenhagen, Denmark, by Kaspar Basse in 2002, and has grown into the first truly global healthy-eating lifestyle brand. Joe & The Juice operates more than 300 locations in 16 countries and offers the finest high-quality, natural, and local ingredients in its freshly prepared juices, shakes, coffee, and sandwiches. Its modern, hip ambience makes it convenient and enjoyable for customers who desire a fast, yet healthy lifestyle. Joe & The Juice strongly believes in leveraging technology to enhance the customer experience and utilises its Joe Loyalty app to create personalised offerings. Joe & The Juice is committed to minimising its impact on the environment, including limiting food waste and reducing overall environmental emissions. To find a full list of Joe & The Juice locations, visit www.joejuice.com

About Lavoya:

Established with the purpose of significantly transforming dining experiences, Lavoya introduces new and experiential casual dining concepts to reshape the F&B industry in the region. The company’s name and mission, based on their ‘Food for Thought’ slogan, signifies momentum, optimism and positive experiences. Lavoya was co-founded by Walid Hajj and Fahad Alhokair in 2021. A visionary and award-winning entrepreneur, Walid Hajj has defined his unique imprint in the F&B space creating innovative concepts that have disrupted the industry, establishing his credentials as a pioneer in F&B concepts that integrate advanced technology with exceptional service. Fahad Alhokair is a dynamic and successful Saudi entrepreneur with experience in franchise development, start-ups, operations and investment. He is also the founder of VEDA Holding, a private equity and venture capital firm based in Riyadh that supports more than 15 startups and mature companies in fashion, retail, real-estate and F&B and contributes to their development and innovation by providing value and growth capital.

