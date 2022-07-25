Dubai: Bahwan CyberTek (BCT), a globally recognized provider of digital transformation solutions and services, announced a strategic partnership with One Point One Solutions, a leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM) solutions. Both organizations will combine capabilities to deliver premium digital transformation services including cloud managed services and sophisticated follow-the-sun virtual customer service.

This partnership will provide customers service level improvements, cost effectiveness and enhanced total experience. One Point One’s Network Operating Center (NOC) and proven Virtual Service Desk expertise will augment BCT’s AI / ML, Cybersecurity and Automation proficiency to deliver future-fit managed services. This blend of top-notch technology, skilled talent, superior infrastructure, and continuous improvement will be a differentiator. BCT’s strong clientele in the region, spread across Telecom, BFSI, Government, Retail and other verticals, will benefit from this strategic partnership and its combined service offerings.

BCT’s Executive Vice President, Vish Srinivasan, said, “We want to help clients punch above their weight using agile future-fit cloud managed services without compromising on data regulations. Specifically, for our BFSI customers, this means 24*7 management of mission-critical business applications, their supporting infrastructure, and enhancing efficiencies through automation. BCT’s deep domain knowledge, experience, technology competence, and One Point One’s process and infrastructure excellence will deliver transformational value to clients. We are excited to drive the benefits of cost and efficiency to our clients in the region through this partnership.”

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions said, “The combined capabilities of One Point One Solutions and BCT will help advance service delivery and support BCT’s exponential growth in the MENA region through virtual SaaS-based customer service. Our partnership with BCT further strengthens our portfolio and value proposition to our clients worldwide. We look forward to enabling organizations globally and helping them simplify their processes and achieve better speed and agility in their operations.’

About Bahwan CyberTek (BCT)

Bahwan CyberTek (BCT) is a global provider of digital transformation solutions in the areas of Predictive Analytics, Digital Experience and Digital Supply Chain Management, and has delivered solutions in 20 countries across North America, the Middle East, Far East, Africa and Asia. Driving innovation through outcome-based business models, proven and powerful IP solutions, BCT is a trusted partner for over 1000+ customers, including Fortune 500 companies. With strong capabilities in Digital Technologies, BCT has over 3400 associates with technical and domain expertise, delivering solutions to the Oil & Gas, Telecom, Power, Government, Banking, Retail and SCM / Logistics verticals. With a focus on joint innovation, BCT has partnered with leading global technology organizations such as Oracle, IBM and TIBCO to deliver differentiated value to customers. BCT is recognized at CMMi level 5 and is an ISO certified organization. https://bahwancybertek.com/home/

About One Point One Solutions

One Point One Solutions is a leading player in Business Process Management (BPM). The company was incorporated in the year 2006. The company offers technology, accounting, skill-development and analytical solutions that help businesses build better capabilities and enable them to achieve seamless growth. The company serves a broad spectrum of industries like Telecom & Broadcasting, Retail and E-commerce, Consumer Durables & FMCG, Banking and Finance, Travel & Hospitality and Insurance.

The company has 5 service centres located across Navi Mumbai, Gurgaon, Chennai, Bangalore and Indore with 5,500+ seats on per shift basis. The company offers services like customer care, lead generation, content management, voice analytics, accounts payable and receivable, SME Management, predictive analytics, Chat bots, IVR, voice analytics and E-mail management. Akshay Chhabra is the founder of 1Point1 Solutions Ltd., he focuses on technology-driven innovation to build efficiencies and surge ahead in the BPM space.

The company got listed in the year 2017. The company boasts of 40 leading clientele spread across sectors. Some of the leading clienteles are SBI Cards, Godrej Appliance, Kotak Securities, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors Finance Ltd., Airtel, Adani, Go Air and Mahanagar Gas to name a few.