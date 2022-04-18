OneBox is a digital postbox that brings together residents, businesses, and public entities for secure, simple, sustainable, spamfree, and trusted communication

Manama, Bahrain: Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company (BCFC) and Beyon Connect have signed an MoU that will see BCFC become the first Bahraini financial institution to onboard the innovative digital identity and digital postbox solutions delivered by Beyon Connect.

BCFC provides short, medium & long-term loans in addition to its other subsidiaries that provide auto, insurance, and real estate products & services, and is committed to offer cutting edge, highly secure, and simplified digital experiences to its valued customers.

As a result of the collaboration between the two entities, Beyon Connect will deliver its innovative digital postbox solution, OneBox, which will enable secure communication and documentation transmission & storage between BCFC and its customers in one safe and trusted digital space. Customers will have access to the new digital services around the clock, which will reduce the need to visit the branches in person.

Beyon Connect will also deliver OneID, a new platform to register a unique digital identity, to enable secure interactions with BCFC digital services. OneID will be made available as a mobile application for both iOS and Android. It allows onboarding of BCFC customers through a simple and secure e-KYC process supporting passport and national ID cards with facial recognition and liveness check.

BCFC CEO Abdulla Bukhowa said, “We see the adoption of OneID and OneBox as a key enabler in BCFC’s digital finance and insurance vision, providing our customers with the assurance that we are early adopters of the Central Bank of Bahrain’s ongoing initiatives in driving safe and compliant financial digital transformation within the Kingdom.”

BCFC VP of Information Technology Ali Al Marzooq added, “Financial and insurance services have always been about trust, and we are committed to delivering on our promise to be the first choice of our customers by providing innovative digital products, services and solutions.”

Following the signing, Beyon Connect CEO Christian Rasmussen said, “We are proud to sign with BCFC to deliver OneID and OneBox, our highly secure digital ID and communication platform built on transparency, privacy, and trust.

“We recognise the need for innovative digital solutions that help organisations address the communications challenges they face due to the evolving digital economy and the solutions offered by Beyon Connect have been developed with current and future requirements in mind.”

“It’s important to note that sustainability is playing a growing role for all organisations as countries in the MENA region are taking steps to reduce their impact on the environment by 2030. Beyon Connect’s digital solutions can play an important part in helping companies to reduce the amount of paper used,” Mr. Rasmussen added.

By introducing OneID and OneBox to the Bahrain market, Beyon Connect paves the way for a movement towards a secure, modern, digitally connected and trusted MENA region. Together with its pioneering partners, Beyon Connect will play an important part in laying the cornerstones for a data driven, sustainable and paperless future. Furthermore, the delivery of this new digital solution will help to support the Kingdom's position as the region's leading hub in the ICT and data economy.

Beyon Connect, which launched in January, is a subsidiary of Batelco and is focused on delivering new technologies with great innovation potential, Software-as-a-Service platforms, and advanced IT solutions to both the public and private sectors in the MENA region.

