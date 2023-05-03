Bayaa: “Bayzat pays special attention to the health and overall well-being of employees to enhance their performance”

Riyadh: Bayzat, the GCC’s leading all-in-one HR and employee benefits platform, focuses on enhancing employees’ work life experience, improving their performance, and taking care of their wellbeing in the workplace.

Talal Bayaa, CEO and Co-Founder of Bayzat, said: “Bayzat pays special attention to the health and overall wellbeing of employees to enhance their performance and increase their efficiency, driving a world class employee experience that is accessible to companies of any size.”

He added: “Bayzat was built for the people, by the people.” Our platform gives employees unprecedented access to work, finance and medical benefits designed to boost their wellbeing, productivity and loyalty.

“Bayzat offers transformative, localized benefits for employees working in Saudi companies and one of them is the Wellness Hub”.

Bayaa said: “Bayzat’s Wellness hub encourages employees to exercise and maintain their health and physical fitness through its various activities, in line with the Quality of Life Program under Vision 2030, which aims to increase the percentage of individuals who practice sports and physical activities on a weekly basis, to 40 percent by 2030.”

A recent survey has confirmed the importance of enhancing employee health and well-being, especially in light of the increasing competition in the labor market. Workplace health initiatives can help employees achieve a balance between their personal and professional lives, helping companies retain employees and position themselves as employers of choice, imperative considering the high cost of employee replacement.

The report revealed that (81%) of employee interest is focused on family health, followed by their mental and psychological health (78%) and physical health (77%).

Moreover, a World Health Organization research revealed that workplace health initiatives can reduce sick leave absenteeism by 27%, and healthcare costs for companies by 26%.

The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan spurred congenial work environments for employees in all sectors – both private and public – aiming to achieve excellence in performance and improve society’s quality of life. This resulted in several companies developing a health strategy that took care of employees, thereby boosting their productivity, achieving employee sustainability and development, and attracting talents and competencies, which are two major challenges facing companies at present.

Bayzat’s exceptional Wellness Hub, accessible through their Bayzat Mobile App encourages employees in Saudi companies to maintain their health by offering daily advice on general health aspects such as healthy nutrition, physical fitness, and mental health. It follows up on their personal progress through several daily activities and tasks. Wellness Hub also includes earning points for the activities they perform per day and redeeming them into rewards, participating in periodic competitions, and discovering the latest offers and special discounts on various brands designed specifically for the company’s employees.

Wellness Hub, Bayaa said, is only one aspect of the all-in-one platform The company offers an integrated platform for managing human resources, payroll and employee benefits in Saudi companies, which automates repetitive and time-consuming tasks electronically, including salaries, insurance, and more. The self-service mobile application allows employees to access work and finance documents and a range of health and leisure transformative benefits.

Bayzat is built to ensure all companies HR and payroll processes are compliant with the Kingdom’s labor laws and currently serves over 127,000 employees in about 1,500 companies in GCC.

