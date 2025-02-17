Cairo - Bayut, a leading MENA prop-tech platform, is leveraging over 15 years of extensive industry-leading expertise to redefine the real estate experience in Egypt by introducing a seamless, technology-driven property search process, building on its legacy as the top property portal in the UAE.

Building on the success of its iconic launch campaign advertisement featuring an unforgettable voiceover, Bayut Egypt has unveiled a new chapter in its journey with the launch of its latest marketing campaign which embraces visually captivating imagery. Every scene is meticulously crafted—from breathtaking shots of luxurious properties to intimate interior details that highlight architectural elegance and design excellence. The campaign not only showcases the upscale lifestyle that Bayut facilitates through its innovative platform but also immerses viewers in a visually rich narrative.

In its first year, Bayut Egypt has seen extraordinary growth, attracting 1,150,000 monthly active users to date — an impressive increase from 674,395 in March 2024. Lead generation surged from 17,050 in March 2024 to 50,000, reflecting the platform's growing appeal. With a consistent 4.5-star app rating, Bayut has quickly earned its place as a trusted platform in Egypt’s real estate sector.

Bayut’s advanced technology is central to the platform’s success. By incorporating smart search algorithms, AI-driven recommendations, and user-friendly features, Bayut ensures that users can quickly find properties that meet their exact criteria. The app’s seamless interface and highly detailed listings empower users to make informed decisions with confidence.

“With our proven record in the UAE, we’re thrilled to further our expansion in Egypt and solidify our position as the top prop-tech platform. Leveraging our unmatched expertise and cutting-edge solutions, we are committed to transforming the real estate experience for Egyptians,” said Bayut Egypt CEO, Haroon Rashid.

Whether one is seeking properties with distinctive features or in exclusive locations, the campaign illustrates how the app effortlessly connects users to the perfect properties that align with their individual preferences—hidden gems waiting to be uncovered with just a click. Artistic and chic, the ad reflects the premium experience Bayut delivers, inviting viewers into a world where finding the right home feels effortless, refined, and truly personalized.