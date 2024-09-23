Dubai, UAE: Bayt.com, the No. 1 job portal in the Middle East and a proud homegrown company in the UAE, is proud to be part of the 23rd edition of Ru’ya Careers UAE 2024, which has been the leading recruitment, skills development, and networking forum dedicated to empowering young Emiratis. This year’s event, themed “[YOU]th Can,” will take place from September 24-26 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where Bayt.com will be involved in supporting the future of work for Emirati youth.

The event will attract over 16,000 visitors from the local community and over 100 exhibitors will be involved in the event including Bayt.com, who are also the official recruitment partner for Ru’ya 2024. Bayt.com will be providing an interactive activation space designed to meet the unique needs of Emirati job seekers. At the event, Bayt.com will also offer a CV clinic that provides personalized consultations to young Emirati talent, helping them enhance their CVs and stand out in the competitive job market. Additionally, a professional photo booth will also be set up to enable Emirati job seekers at the event to capture high-quality images for their CVs and online profiles, as well as for the essential tools for navigating today’s digital job market.

In line with the Ru’ya’s focus on youth empowerment and the government’s Emiratization efforts in response to the evolving job market in the UAE, Dina Tawfik, vice president of growth at Bayt.com, said: “Bayt.com is dedicated to connecting Emirati talent with opportunities that fuel their sense of purpose, creativity, and innovation. As the leading job site in the Middle East, we are committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the needs of today’s job seekers and employers.”

Tawfik added: “Our participation in Ru’ya 2024 reflects our dedication to supporting Emirati talent and ensuring they have the tools and resources to thrive in the competitive UAE job market. It’s not just about providing our services; it’s also about reinforcing our deep-rooted connection to the UAE’s vision for the future and our identity as a company that was established here.”

As the digital economy continues to grow, Bayt recognizes the importance of equipping Emirati youth with the skills needed to excel in tech-driven roles. With the largest database in the Middle East, housing over 52 million CVs and more than 60,000 employers posting jobs, Bayt.com is uniquely positioned to support the UAE’s goal of increasing Emirati employment in the private sector, which is projected to reach 10% by 2025/2026 as suggested by the recent study by Ru’ya.

With over 24 years in the market, Bayt.com is proud to align with national initiatives such as Emiratization, contributing to the UAE’s ambitious vision by helping connect talent with opportunity. Through our participation in Ru’ya, we aim to inspire and equip the next generation of Emirati professionals, ensuring they have the tools they need to succeed in an ever-changing job market.

Bayt.com is the leading job site in the Gulf and Middle East, connecting job seekers with employers looking to hire. Thousands of new job vacancies are listed on the award-winning platform from the region's top employers daily. Over 60,000 global employers use the portal and has a database of over 52 million professionals.