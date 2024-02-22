Abu Dhabi — Bayanat, an ADX-listed public company and leading provider of Al-powered geospatial solutions, proudly shares that it has become a member of the World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC), alongside industry giants such as Oracle, Esri, and others. This membership signifies a pivotal move in Bayanat's journey, solidifying its commitment to driving advancements within the global geospatial landscape.

Bayanat’s Managing Director, Hasan Al Hosani has been appointed as a Patron Board Member of WGIC. The Patron Board is chaired by Jack Dangermond of ESRI, and Hasan’s appointment as the newest Patron Member is a testament to his leadership and Bayanat's elevated status within the global geospatial community.

Joining an elite network of industry giants, Bayanat now stands at the forefront of shaping the future of AI-powered geospatial technologies. The council's patron members, including Bentley, ESRI, Fugro, Hexagon, Oracle, Tomtom, and Maxar further enrich Bayanat's collaborative ecosystem.

Hasan Al Hosani, Bayanat's Managing Director, stated: "I am truly honored to join the World Geospatial Industry Council as a Patron Board Member. This opportunity allows Bayanat to contribute to the industry's collective vision and growth. Together, with WGIC, we aim to chart a course towards groundbreaking geospatial innovations."

In addition to Hasan Al Hosani's appointment, Dr. Prashanth Marpu, Bayanat’s VP of Research and Development, will serve as a WGIC Board Member, providing strategic oversight to WGIC's operations. Hasan’s prestigious Patron Membership status and Dr. Marpu’s inclusion in WGIC underscores Bayanat's commitment to influencing the direction and impact of geospatial technologies on a global scale.

As a member of WGIC, Bayanat gains access to a wealth of industry insights, collaborative endeavors, and a premier platform to shape the trajectory of geospatial technologies. The company is poised to leverage its expertise in AI and data analytics to fuel innovation; delivering exceptional value to clients and the wider geospatial community.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shruti Saxena;shruti.s@bayanat.ai

About Bayanat

Bayanat, an ADX-listed public company with majority shareholding by G42, provides comprehensive world-class AI-powered geospatial solutions to a growing number of sectors such as Government Services, Environment, Energy & Resources, Smart Cities and Transportation. Its offering includes topographic, hydrographic and aeronautical products and charts, as well as spatial data surveying, analysis, management, modeling, visualization and cartography services. Bayanat’s solutions harness vast amounts of premium and unique data from a range of sources including Satellites, High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) and Earth Observation powered by AI to drive geospatial intelligence (gIQ).

Note

On the 18th of December 2023, the Board of Directors of each of Bayanat AI PLC (Bayanat) and Yahsat recommended a merger of the two entities to its shareholders. The proposed merger aims to create an AI-powered space technology champion in the MENA region with global reach. Bayanat and Yahsat will continue to operate independently until regulatory approval is received and the merger is effective, which is expected to take place in mid-2024. Visit the merger microsite for more information: www.asharedambition.com

About World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC)

The World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC) is a global not-for-profit trade association of private sector companies in the geospatial ecosystem. WGIC collaborates with multilateral organizations, public agencies, and user-industry communities to demonstrate the value and benefits of geospatial technologies in the economy, society, and environment.

Through its policy, thematic research, and cross-cutting outreach programs, WGIC facilitates the exchange of knowledge and co-creation of business opportunities for the geospatial industry.

For more information, visit www.wgicouncil.org.