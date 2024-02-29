Bayanat and NSRC recently signed agreements with Falcon Aviation, Abu Dhabi Aviation, and AeroGulf Services to enhance passenger safety and benefit the wider aviation industry.

The businesses will implement the Emergency Location Transmitter (ELT) testing process and new safety features.

Abu Dhabi, UAE — Bayanat (ADX: BAYANAT), a leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions and UAE National Search and Rescue Center recently signed agreements with Falcon Aviation, the leading business aviation services operator in the Middle East and Africa; Abu Dhabi Aviation, the largest commercial helicopter operator in the Middle East; and AeroGulf Services, the UAE’s premier commercial helicopter operator and aviation maintenance facility. The agreements allow for the integration of the Emergency Location Transmitter (ELT) testing process into each business’ fleet.

Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, Bayanat and NSRC developed the ELT system to enhance aircraft tracking and rescue operations. The ELT process is a solution that offers automated aircraft reports and insights, eliminating the need for aircraft downtime and ensuring uninterrupted operations. The entire process is seamlessly managed from start to finish, offering airlines a streamlined and cost-effective solution.

Falcon Aviation will implement the ELT system across its fleet as part of its industry-leading safety program. The agreement will enable the successful development of this technology to benefit passenger safety and the wider aviation industry. Falcon Aviation CEO, Captain Ramandeep Oberoi, said "Falcon Aviation continues its unwavering commitment to spearheading innovative initiatives that establish unprecedented standards in the industry. This collaboration represents our dedication to propelling safety and efficiency in the aviation sector. The integration of the ELT system underscores our proactive stance in adopting cutting-edge technologies, elevating safety protocols, and fostering cost-effective practices and operational excellence.”

Abu Dhabi Aviation will also implement the ELT system across its fleet, marking another significant milestone in enhanced safety protocols within the global aviation industry. Abu Dhabi Aviation’s General Manager, Mohammed Al Mazrouei, said “As our core value, safety drives ADA in all that we do. In signing this key agreement, ADA is proud to be the leader in ensuring that our fleet complies with the latest regulations and enhances safety in the region with this new ELT Registration and Testing Service. One of our key values is ‘We value innovative, timely, efficient, cost-effective, reliable and best quality services.’ This collaboration with Bayanat and NSRC is bringing together like-minded organizations with one goal of enhancing safety while improving our efficiency and services.”

AeroGulf Services will integrate the ELT capabilities as part of its fleet. The General Manager of AeroGulf, Vinod Kumar, said “AeroGulf Services has been involved in the provision of professional around-the-clock helicopter support to not only the Oil & Gas Industry but also advertising, press, filming, corporate and tourism industries. Our experience also involves providing air crane solutions that have allowed us to master every facet of aerial mapping, geophysical surveying, aerial construction, and aircraft and vessel recovery for the past 40 years. We at AeroGulf Services are merely stating that we have been around timeously and geographically. With this vast experience, we also know that continued improvement is essential and that is why we are determined to improve our safety standards by adding the Emergency Location Transmitter (ELT) testing process to all our working platforms and clients.”

Hasan Al Hosani, Managing Director, Bayanat commented:

“Our agreements with aviation leaders across the region underscore our commitment to advancing aircraft efficiency and safety. The implementation of the ELT system will demonstrate significant cost decreases and expansive operational benefits for Falcon Aviation, Abu Dhabi Aviation, and AeroGulf Services, while significantly enhancing overall safety standards. Together, with NSRC, we are pioneering the aircraft safety and engineering sector, and remain dedicated to expanding our operations for our customers.”

Rashed Ahmed Al Naqbi, General Manager, NSRC said:

“I am delighted to announce our partnerships with Falcon Aviation, Abu Dhabi Aviation, and AeroGulf Services in advancing aviation safety. Our collaboration on the implementation of the Emergency Location Transmitter (ELT) system marks a significant milestone in enhancing aircraft tracking and rescue operations. This initiative underscores our commitment to leveraging innovative technologies for the benefit of passenger safety and the wider aviation industry. Together, with Bayanat, we look forward to further strengthening safety standards and ensuring the seamless operation of aviation services.”



The agreements with Falcon Aviation, Abu Dhabi Aviation, and AeroGulf Services will enable the successful deployment of the ELT system to benefit passenger safety and the wider aviation industry and mark a significant milestone in enhanced safety protocols within the global aviation industry.

About Bayanat

Bayanat, an ADX-listed public company with majority shareholding by G42, provides comprehensive world-class AI-powered geospatial solutions to a growing number of sectors such as Government Services, Environment, Energy & Resources, Smart Cities and Transportation. Its offering includes topographic, hydrographic and aeronautical products and charts, as well as spatial data surveying, analysis, management, modeling, visualization and cartography services. Bayanat’s solutions harness vast amounts of premium and unique data from a range of sources including Satellites, High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) and Earth Observation powered by AI to drive geospatial intelligence (gIQ).

Note

On the 18th of December 2023, the Board of Directors of each of Bayanat AI PLC (Bayanat) and Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) recommended a merger of the two entities to their respective shareholders. The proposed merger aims to create an AI-powered space technology champion in the MENA region with global reach. Bayanat and Yahsat will continue to operate independently until shareholders’ and regulatory approvals are received and the merger is effective, which is expected to take place in mid-2024. Visit the merger microsite for more information: www.asharedambition.com

