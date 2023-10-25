Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, announced the launch of a new service, “Bwave” during Capacity Europe which took place in London. Batelco’s “Bwave” offers a wavelength service of 400G capacity high-speed connectivity, quadrupling its current service offering.

To address the need of the exponential growth in data demand, Batelco collaborated with Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) to elevate its solutions capabilities and provide higher capacities to its customers which include wholesale providers, hyperscalers, enterprises, data center operators, and content providers. Batelco has successfully increased its data capacity by 400% percent with the significant expansion allowing for a substantial increase in bandwidth, enabling users to enjoy faster speeds, smoother streaming, enhanced productivity and improve the overall online experience. Customers can now benefit from multi-terabit connectivity with a cost-effective price.

Commenting on the launch, Batelco Chief Global Business Officer, Hani Askar said, “We were pleased to attend Capacity Europe, and announce our latest service Bwave, which runs over the BGN, Batelco’s Gulf Network. We are continuously enhancing our existing capabilities whilst also investing in new infrastructure. By expanding our capabilities on the BGN and leveraging our strong partnership with Ciena, we are now the first provider in Bahrain to provide 400G capacity with “Bwave” service.”

“Batelco is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and meeting the evolving needs of its customers. This move reflects the company’s strategic plans to enhance its connectivity capabilities and offer the best-in-class customer experience, to empower individuals and businesses and help them thrive in an increasingly connected world,” he added.

“The announcement builds on recent investments in the regional Sea-Me-We-6 and Al Khaleej subsea cables and the advanced Beyon Data Oasis data center, which help drive the acceleration of Bahrain’s digital transformation and the growth of the country’s digital economy,” he concluded.

Capacity Europe is the continent’s largest meeting for telecoms and ICT infrastructure providers with over 3,000 attendees from 1,000 companies.

For more information on Batelco’s Bwave, customers are invited to email globalsales@btc.com.bh

About Ciena

Ciena is a global leader in networking systems, services and software. For more information, visit www.ciena.com.

About Batelco Gulf Network (BGN)

Batelco Gulf Network (BGN) offers the most dependable solution to growing capacity demands. It spans over 1,400KM and serves as a protected terrestrial network connecting the GCC to the Middle East and the rest of the world through a single seamless network.