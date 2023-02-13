Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, and Bahrain Development for SME (BDSME) Society

have signed a partnership agreement during a meeting which took place at Batelco’s premises, Hamala. The partnership was signed by BDSME President, H.E. Ahmed Sabah Alsaloom and Batelco General Manager Enterprise, Abdulla Danesh.

As part of the agreement, Batelco will provide exclusive offers for the benefit of every entrepreneur and business owner who are members of the BDSME and also its incubators, by providing special rates for Mobile, Broadband and devices packages, plus additionally assigning a dedicated point of contact to serve and support in delivering the services. The point of contact will also provide training in communication solutions and technology to the members on a regular basis.

Chairman of the Bahrain Society for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises H.E. Ahmed Sabah Alsaloom praised the great efforts made by Batelco for their continuous support to small and medium-sized businesses, and for the Company’s contribution to supporting the economic sector in Bahrain in general.

Batelco’s General Manager Enterprise, Abdulla Danesh, commented, “Batelco pays great attention to the SME segment, which is an important pillar in Bahrain’s economy, and we are delighted to be signing this agreement with BDSME.”

“We recognise the vital role the enterprise sector plays in the Kingdom, and we are keen to support the growth and efficiency of the SMEs by providing them with the best solutions and services. Batelco is committed to the digital enablement of small and medium enterprises, helping them to capitalize on the latest emerging technologies to enhance their operations and expand their reach,” he added.

The BDSME Society was established in 2012 under the chairmanship of Ahmed Sabah AlSaloom and honorary presidency of Farouk Yousef Al-Moayyed, with the main aims to support the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030. The Society has the honour of managing and owning 4 incubators out of about 19 in Bahrain, which are (Pro-Sky, Alwani, Bahrain Gate and Medical Gulf), with Medical Gulf being the first medical incubator of its kind in the Middle East.

