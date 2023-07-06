Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, has revamped all of its retail shops, adding a self-service digital zone, designed to elevate the customer retail experience. This step is in line with Batelco’s on-going digital transformation of its customer journey in multiple touchpoints such as the website, the Batelco app as well as the retail shops.

Batelco’s new shops enable customers to complete majority of transactions through a simple digital journey. Today, Batelco customers can find advanced self-service kiosks that incorporate a wide range of functions including the ability to instantly register and activate a new Postpaid or Prepaid line and receive a new SIM card, as well as subscribe to Home Fiber Broadband services with just a few easy steps. Customers can also complete package upgrades, SIM/eSIM replacement, voucher refills, and check device availability in addition to bill inquiry and payments.

It’s worth noting that introducing a digital zone at Batelco’s retail shops offers convenience, which allows customers to complete various types of transactions quickly and easily as well as reducing queuing time in branches, hence improving the overall customer satisfaction.

Aseel Mattar, General Manager Consumer at Batelco said: “The concept of self-service has grown in popularity recently, and customers dependence on technology has increased too. In response to this trend and in line with Batelco’s digital retail transformation journey, we digitized Batelco retail stores by offering a full-fledged self-service digital zone where customers can complete their transactions on their own.”

“I would also like to highlight that the kiosks complement the services provided by Batelco’s retail sales agents, who will still support the shop visitors and are happy to assist them with any queries,” she added.

"Digitizing the customer journey will continue to be a priority theme for 2023. Completing the transformation of all existing shops is one of the key elements of this journey and there will be further exciting advancements in the upcoming months.” she concluded.

Batelco shops, which are located in 9 areas around Bahrain, are accessible daily during mall opening hours and 24/7 in certain locations such as the Airport and Zallaq. Customers can benefit from exclusive offers when subscribing through Batelco digital channels. New Batelco Prepaid and Postpaid subscribers will receive up to 4GB and 20GB respectively, while new Mobile Broadband subscribers will get up to 500GB.

