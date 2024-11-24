Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, signed an agreement with Almoayyed Contracting Group to develop Bahrain's first-ever White Space Data Center. The new facility will be strategically located within the Beyon Data Oasis and adjacent to a scalable solar farm highlighting the project’s emphasis on both sustainability and innovation.

The agreement was formalized by Batelco Chief Global Business Officer Hani Askar and Almoayyed Contracting Group Director and CEO Mr. M T Mathews, in the presence of officials from both companies. Once completed, the facility will stand as the largest and most power-dense in Bahrain, ensuring high availability, redundancy and industry-leading energy efficiency.

Batelco’s new White Space Data Center will cater to a wide array of customers, including cloud providers, AI-driven platforms, content delivery networks, internet exchanges and global submarine cable systems, leveraging the latest technologies to meet their evolving needs.

Speaking on the partnership, Hani Askar, Batelco Chief Global Business Officer said: "We are excited to partner with Almoayyed Contracting Group for the construction of our new White Space Data Center at the Beyon Data Oasis. The facility’s modular design provides a flexible, scalable infrastructure, perfectly suited to the high-density and technically sophisticated demands of our clients. This facility embodies our commitment to delivering customized solutions that can adapt and grow with our customers evolving needs.”

“This project aligns with our ongoing strategic goal of establishing a robust digital infrastructure that positions Batelco as a leader in Bahrain’s digital transformation. With this new white space data center, we are ensuring that Batelco is future-ready and equipped to support the expansion and growth of the digital sector in the Kingdom, in line with the Economic Vision 2030,” he added.

Mr. M T Mathews, Almoayyed Contracting Group Director and CEO said, “Almoayyed Contracting Group is delighted to collaborate with Batelco on their prestigious Data Center Project. It is our honour to contribute to this important venture, and we are committed to ensuring the timely completion of this project. The Batelco Data Center is a pivotal project in advancing Bahrain’s telecommunications landscape and its completion will be an important addition to the digital technology projects within the Kingdom.”

The Batelco White Space Data Center will be built with sustainability at its core, leveraging the solar farm for a greener and more energy-efficient approach to data center operations, aligning with global standards for green data center practices.

About Batelco

Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, is the leading provider of innovative digital services and connectivity to empower people, enable businesses, and enrich society.

As a leading digital solutions provider, Batelco’s portfolio of digital business solutions span global connectivity, global infrastructure, internet, cloud connectivity, hosting, and carrier voice and mobility services.

With sophisticated infrastructure solutions, Batelco offers dependable and diverse solutions to meet growing international capacity demands. Key constituents of the expansive global business portfolio include Global Zone, the carrier-neutral transit zone and region’s data hub, Manama-IX, the internet traffic exchange platform, and Batelco Global Network (BGN) terrestrial cable system.

Batelco has major infrastructure projects in the pipeline including participation in the SEA-ME-WE 6 international cable, Al Khaleej Cable the company’s first fully owned subsea cable, and a new state-of-the-art Data Centre.