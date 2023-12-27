Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, has announced a strategic collaboration with Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, to host Tencent Cloud’s CDN (Content Delivery Network) services within its network.

The collaboration is a significant milestone, positioning Batelco as the first in Bahrain to integrate Tencent CDN and reinforcing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to customers in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Batelco General Manager Technology Rashid Mohamed said, “We continue to advance our telecommunications infrastructure, and hosting Tencent Cloud's CDN within Batelco’s networks is in line with our strategic direction and a significant leap forward.”

“This collaboration enables us to offer enhanced content delivery services to our customers, ensuring faster and more reliable access to digital content. We are thrilled to leverage its CDN services to enrich the digital experiences of our users.”

“The integration of Tencent Cloud's CDN into Batelco's network is poised to elevate the quality of content delivery, reducing latency and enhancing the overall performance of digital services. This development aligns with Batelco's vision of providing world-class connectivity solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers.”

Commenting on this collaboration, Tommy Li, Vice President of Tencent Cloud stated: “We are pleased to join forces with Batelco to extend our CDN network, delivering high-quality CDN services to users in Bahrain and beyond. This partnership reflects our commitment to expanding our global footprint and providing reliable, low-latency content delivery solutions.”

“At the heart of this collaboration, Tencent Cloud's EdgeOne*, its avant-garde security and acceleration platform represents a revolutionary approach to content delivery, emphasizing efficiency, security and exceptional user experience. It encapsulates our joint vision with Batelco to redefine industry standards and provide cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our audiences.”

“Batelco's robust infrastructure and commitment to innovation make them an ideal partner for Tencent Cloud, and we look forward to a successful collaboration that benefits users and business,” Mr. Li added.

The collaboration underscores Batelco's dedication to fostering global partnerships that contribute to the of Bahrain's telecommunications sector. The integration of Tencent Cloud's CDN is expected to enhance the digital experiences of Batelco's customers, supporting the growing demand for seamless, high-performance content delivery.

*Tencent Cloud EdgeOne: is an advanced edge computing solution that goes beyond the traditional CDN services. EdgeOne provides a broader set of capabilities including edge computing and data processing. It can accelerate game and other applications as well as enable more dynamic and personalized content delivery.

