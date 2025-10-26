Manama, Bahrain: Batelco by Beyon has announced the integration of Bahrain’s national eKey 2.0 system into the Batelco App, enabling citizens and residents to subscribe to new mobile lines through a faster, more convenient, and highly secure checkout experience.

Through this upgrade, Batelco becomes the first communication provider in Bahrain to integrate the eKey 2.0 system directly into its mobile app for new line subscriptions. Accordingly, users no longer need to scan their ID cards for verification when subscribing to a line, as they can instantly confirm their identity biometrically using eKey 2.0. This ensures a seamless and highly secure digital journey, reaffirming Batelco’s leadership in delivering innovative and trusted digital services. This enhancement is part of Batelco’s ongoing efforts to elevate the digital customer experience and support Bahrain’s eGovernment and digital transformation vision.

Aseel Mattar, General Manager Consumer at Batelco, commented, “At Batelco, we continuously strive to enhance our customers’ digital experience by introducing advanced solutions that make every interaction easier and more secure. The integration of the national eKey 2.0 within the Batelco App transforms the process of subscribing to a new mobile line, combining both security and convenience for our customers, while supporting Bahrain’s national digital agenda.”

The deployment of eKey 2.0 is part of Bahrain’s wider digital-transformation strategy. It aims to simplify, secure, and accelerate user access to services, whether governmental or commercial. By providing a trusted digital identity layer, eKey 2.0 enables organizations to reduce authentication friction, enhance user experience, and meet compliance requirements for identity verification.

ABOUT BATELCO BY BEYON:

Batelco by Beyon is the leading provider of innovative telecommunications and digital services that connect and empower people, enable businesses, and enrich society.

Batelco serves the enterprise, consumer, government and global markets in one of the most competitive environments in the MENA region through its comprehensive portfolio which includes fixed and mobile telecoms, internet connectivity, cloud services, and Data Center solutions. With sophisticated infrastructure solutions. Batelco offers dependable and diverse solutions to meet growing international capacity demands. Batelco also has major infrastructure projects in the pipeline including participation in the SEA-ME-WE 6 international cable, Al Khaleej Cable the company’s first fully owned subsea cable, and a new state-of-the-art Data Centre.

For more information, please visit www.batelco.com