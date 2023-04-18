Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, has announced its support for the 6th Annual Bahrain Smart Cities Summit 2023, as the Smart Cities Solutions Partner. The summit will take place under the patronage of H.E. Eng. Wael bin Nasser Al Mubarak, Minister of Municipalities Affairs & Agriculture, at the Gulf Convention Center, Manama, on 16 & 17 May, with this year’s theme being "Inspire, Transform, Thrive."

The summit, which incorporates a conference and exhibition, offers an opportunity for experts from across various industries and stakeholders to interact and discuss the latest advancements and innovative solutions in smart city technology, as well as providing a platform to forge local and regional business connections.

As the Smart Cities Solutions Partner, Batelco will showcase a range of its technologies and solutions designed to support the evolution of smart cities.

Batelco General Manager Enterprise, Abdulla Danesh said, "We are delighted to support the Bahrain Smart Cities Summit 2023 as the Smart Cities Solutions Partner. This event provides an excellent platform to network with industry peers as well as demonstrate our capabilities in delivering innovative smart city solutions. Our commitment to digital innovation, coupled with our experience and expertise, allows us to be a key supporter in the development of the Smart Cities Sector in Bahrain.”

“As part of our efforts, Batelco has already partnered with various entities to implement smart solutions across the Kingdom. The company's support of the Bahrain Smart Cities Summit 2023 is a reflection of its continued commitment to foster a technology powered future,” Mr. Danesh added.

