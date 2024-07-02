Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, signed an agreement with Grnata, a well renowned real estate group, to provide smart solutions for the Golden Gate residential towers project located in Bahrain Bay. The agreement was signed by Hassan Al Mushaima, Chairman of Grnata Real Estate Group, and Maitham Abdulla, Chief Executive Officer of Batelco at Beyon’s headquarters, in the presence of representatives from both companies.

Through this partnership, Batelco will implement the latest technology solutions for the Golden Gate towers, which are amongst the highest residential towers in Bahrain, to provide a high-end smart living experience for residents.

Key among the deliverables is the installation of a customized In-Building Solution (IBS) by Batelco, designed to strengthen wireless signal quality and coverage on even the highest floors. This cutting-edge connectivity solution ensures superior connectivity throughout the towers. Additionally, advanced video surveillance (CCTV) systems will be deployed to heighten security measures, granting residents enhanced peace of mind.

Moreover, The Golden Gate towers will also be equipped with the latest technology systems to provide residents with remote control over their apartment. This includes lighting, air conditioning, windows, curtains, and main door access. The system will be designed to be compatible with future advancements in home automation, ensuring the residents can benefit from any emerging smart home capabilities.

Hassan Al Mushaima, Chairman of Grnata Real Estate Group said: “We are pleased to announce our new strategic partnership with Batelco, Bahrain’s leading telecommunications provider.”

“Batelco's extensive expertise in smart and digital solutions will be invaluable in equipping the towers with best-in-class connectivity, automation, and intelligent building management solutions. We are excited to leverage Batelco's innovative capabilities to create a sophisticated and future-ready smart infrastructure for the Golden Gate Towers and provide our customers with the very best modern apartments in the market,” he added.

Maitham Abdulla, Batelco CEO, stated: “We are delighted to partner with Grnata to deliver apartments that match the evolving demands of modern-day living. We are confident that Batelco’s solutions, designed for a contemporary lifestyle, will offer convenience and efficiency, elevating the overall living experience for the Golden Gate towers residents.”

Mr. Abdulla further emphasised, “By integrating the latest smart home features and connectivity throughout the towers, we can provide residents with a lifestyle that is not only luxurious, but also highly convenient, efficient, and secure.”

“Batelco is eager to expand its presence within the real estate sector and redefine the standards of contemporary urban living. This partnership with Grnata marks the beginning of an exciting journey, and Batelco looks forward to future collaborations and projects,” he concluded.

