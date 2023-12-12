Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Bateel El’an, the latest addition to Bateel International’s portfolio of retail and F&B brands, has opened its doors in Saudi Arabia, at Roshan Front in Riyadh this December. The new concept seamlessly integrates culinary artistry with on-the-go convenience in a quick-service format.

Following the successful launch of two Bateel El’an locations in the UAE early this year, the debut of the first outlet in the Kingdom is a testament to Bateel International's dedication to rapidly expand this innovative concept. Furthermore, the outlet is distinguished by its prime location in one of the most commercially attractive districts in Riyadh, alongside other premium shopping destinations and upscale business headquarters.

Driven to meet the increasing desire for convenient yet quality culinary offerings, Bateel El’an features a diverse menu of freshly baked breads, savoury and sweet pastries, nutritious salads, wholesome sandwiches, and an array of single-origin coffees and refreshing beverages. Every item on the menu is prepared daily by an in-house team of skilled artisan bakers, chefs, and baristas. Meticulously selecting ingredients from reputable partners to ensure each bite delivers an authentic gourmet experience.

Consistency is key across all Bateel El’an locations across the Gulf. The brand upholds a commitment to exceptional guest experiences across its growing network of locations, achieved through rigorous attention to detail, superior operational processes, innovative production methods, and an unwavering dedication to quality. This includes the use of centrally programmed bake-off convection ovens, ensuring consistent quality in every offering.

As a brand rooted in Saudi Arabia, Bateel's expansion within the Kingdom aligns seamlessly with its growth strategy, bolstered by a robust pipeline of upcoming ventures. With Saudi Arabia expected to attract 100 million visitors by decade's end, the introduction of Bateel El’an becomes a pivotal element of Bateel's expansion plans. This move not only contributes to the nation's economic development but also offers dining connoisseurs authentic experiences across multiple locations, with future projects in the hospitality sector on the horizon.

About Bateel El’an:

Bateel El'an is the latest addition to Bateel International's portfolio of retail and F&B brands. With the word "El'an" meaning 'now' in Arabic, Bateel El'an is committed to seamlessly integrating high-quality food and culinary artistry with on-the-go convenience in a quick-service format. Seeking to elevate the region's 'grab-and-go' experience, every item on the menu – from single-origin coffees to freshly baked breads, savoury and sweet pastries, nutritious salads, wholesome sandwiches, and refreshing beverages - is freshly prepared each day by an in-house team of skilled artisan bakers, chefs, and baristas with the option to dine in or take away. Following the successful launch of two Bateel El’an locations in the UAE and one in KSA early this year, Bateel El'an has a rapid expansion plan in the region and internationally, across malls, commercial centres, airports and stand-alone street locations.

Media Inquiries:

Malaika Fernandes | Hanine El Massri | Tala Al Massri | Raksha Salian

Atteline

E-mail: bateelbakery@atteline.com