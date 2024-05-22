Dubai, UAE – Al Masar Investment LLC has announced the promotion of Mr. Bassam Zakaria to the position of Area General Manager, as part of its strategic succession plan to ensure business continuity and sustain high performance across its hotel portfolio. With this promotion, Bassam will now oversee not only dusitD2 Kenz Hote in Barsha Heights and Dusit Princess Residences in Dubai Marina, but also Al Manzel Hotel Apartments in Abu Dhabi.



Bassam brings over two decades of extensive experience in the hospitality industry in both commercial and operational aspects of the hotel business. He has managed and worked with notable hotel chains across Europe and the Middle East such as Millennium Hotels, Rotana, and Hilton Hotels.

As an award-winning proactive hospitality management professional, Bassam has consistently demonstrated his leadership abilities and strategic vision. He excels in overcoming challenges in an ambitious, creative, and collaborative manner, ensuring the success of the businesses he oversees.

The 3 hotels under the portfolio of Al Masar Investments LLC

Adept at business planning and aligning overall business objectives, Bassam has initiated and overseen the planning and execution of cost-effective operations. He has successfully implemented numerous initiatives and strategies on operations, sales & marketing, and product development while retaining customer satisfaction and exceeding expectations.

“I am honored to take on the role of Area General Manager and am excited to lead our talented teams across multiple properties," said Bassam Zakaria. With his new role, he aims to enhance the digitalization of services and guest experience across all properties. He plans to implement innovative technologies to streamline operations and improve guest satisfaction.

Furthermore, Bassam is committed to expanding sustainability initiatives across all properties under his management. He aims to reduce environmental impact by implementing eco-friendly practices and promoting sustainability awareness among staff and guests.

Bassam is known for fostering teamwork and leading in an open, pragmatic, and approachable manner. His extensive experience of working and leading in diverse, cross-cultural environments has contributed to his success in the industry.

