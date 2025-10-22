Cairo, Egypt — BasharSoft, the company behind Egypt’s leading online job platforms Wuzzuf and Forasna, announced the full acquisition of iCareer, Egypt's largest consultancy specializing in providing large-scale employment programs and career solutions. The acquisition also expands BasharSoft’s influence beyond Egypt, enabling deeper penetration into the GCC markets, where both companies had already begun operations. Earlier this year, BasharSoft officially launched in Saudi Arabia, marking the start of a regional growth strategy that aims to serve millions more job seekers and employers across MEA.

Founded in 2009, BasharSoft has connected over 9 million job seekers with more than 100,000 employers, facilitating an estimated 1.4 million hires through its platforms. The company now operates an ecosystem spanning online job marketplaces, recruitment software, and employability programs, all built to address unemployment, skills mismatch, workforce readiness, and labor market efficiency across the region.

iCareer, established in 2012, is known for implementing large-scale employment and career guidance programs across Egypt and the Gulf region. Its partners and clients include government ministries, universities including Ain Shams University, AAST, Universities of Canada in Egypt, and The American University in Cairo, and major local and multinational employers such as Hassan Allam Holding, Vodafone, PepsiCo, Raya Holding, and Procter & Gamble, in addition to international development organizations such as the ILO, UN, GIZ, and CFYE.

“Combining BasharSoft’s technology and data with iCareer’s field expertise creates a powerful synergy,” said Ameer Sherif, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of BasharSoft and member of the Ministerial Group for Entrepreneurship. “With iCareer joining our group, we are not only deepening our local impact but also expanding across Saudi Arabia, GCC, and the wider Middle East and Africa. This is part of our new strategy to acquire and consolidate other players in the JobTech, employment, and wider HR space in the region to empower millions of job seekers and offer integrated employment and recruitment solutions to organizations of all sizes. We also aim to be the primary private sector partner to governments when it comes to public policy for a more efficient labor market through solving unemployment at scale with better job matching, labor market insights, and upskilling based on skills demand.”

As part of the deal, BasharSoft also acquired Recruitera, Egypt’s first Applicant Tracking Software (ATS SaaS) developed by iCareer, which will soon be integrated with Wuzzuf and Forasna to enhance recruitment efficiency and sourcing for clients. Recruitera allows employers to post jobs, manage applications, and access analytics in one streamlined workflow. Moreover, iCareer’s training, coaching, and assessment programs can now be paired with WUZZUF and FORASNA’s job market access, giving universities better tools to embed employability skills into their curricula.

Akram Marwan, Co-founder and CEO of iCareer, commented, “Joining forces with BasharSoft accelerates our mission. Over the past years, iCareer’s edge was our strong connections with 1000+ employers, which gave us the capability to develop better, practical content and engage employers in job-matching activities with iCareer’s graduates. Now with the scale of Wuzzuf and Forasna network of employers, this matchmaking is 10x larger, creating an impact on job creation and youth employment like never before. The job market is also more dynamic and challenging than ever, with remote work and AI disrupting whole industries and job roles. Our combined entity will be able to support our partners and society in navigating this continuous change more successfully.”

The combined entity has already positively impacted over 10 million people in Egypt and aims to empower 100 million by 2030. The company is actively pursuing additional acquisitions in the employment and technology sectors, both in Egypt and across the region, as part of its roadmap to become one of the first Egyptian tech companies to IPO within the next two to three years.

According to Ahmed Samir, General Manager of BasharSoft, the acquisition marks the beginning of a new phase for the company. “Our vision goes beyond recruitment. We aim to become the leading Human Capital Management (HCM) company in MEA by solving the core employment challenges facing Egypt and the wider region in parallel with new technology adoption. For instance, the integration will enhance our matchmaking and recommendations engines for a faster and easier hiring process. Using AI will also help job seekers create profiles in a few steps and employers to post jobs with minimal input using data and insights from thousands of jobs posted before on our platforms.”

BasharSoft currently employs 200 professionals and plans to expand its workforce by another 100 employees over the next two years, and grow revenues to a target of $25 million. The company also continues to contribute to public policy development, particularly in areas of entrepreneurship and labor reform, as part of Egypt’s new Labor Law of 2025 and through the Ministerial Group for Entrepreneurship.

About BasharSoft

Founded in 2009, BasharSoft is Egypt’s leading employment technology company and the developer of Wuzzuf and Forasna, the country’s top online job platforms. The company builds innovative, web-based employment marketplaces and recruitment software designed to connect millions of job seekers with employers, universities, and governments across the region. It is one of the first Egyptian startups to attract global VC funding into Egypt, including the contribution of 500 Global, San Francisco, back in 2014. In addition, BasharSoft attracted more than USD 10 million in Foreign Direct Investment from the likes of EBRD, VNV Global, and Endure Capital. BasharSoft’s platforms have facilitated over 1.4 million hires, serving 9 million users and more than 100,000 employers. The company is expanding regionally with a mission to empower 100 million people by 2030, bridging the gap between education and employment while helping solve youth unemployment challenges. BasharSoft’s solutions have received multiple innovation awards in Egypt and abroad and are backed by a dedicated team of experts committed to improving lives through “all things employment.”

About iCareer

Founded in 2012, Egypt-based iCareer is among the first career & HR consultancy firms in the MENA region with a mission to bridge the gap between education and employment by offering end-to-end digital services for early talent. The company connects universities, employers, and job-seekers through programs, events, and technology-enabled platforms. Its offerings span career guidance, training, and recruitment services, and it has worked with national and international organisations, including government bodies, agencies such as the International Labour Organization (ILO), and programmes focused on youth and women’s employability. Over the past years, iCareer has served more than 1.8 million youth, delivered 37 employment and CSR programs, engaged with 1000+ employers and developed seven different digital solutions in the Career and HR domains