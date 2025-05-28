Cairo – BASF Agriculture Solutions Egypt, a business unit of the chemical company BASF, has officially rolled out its specialized vegetable seeds brand, BASF | Nunhems, in Egypt, during a landmark event at the Pyramids of Giza. This key milestone is part of BASF’s business expansion in the region and its commitment to supporting Egyptian farmers with tailored, innovation-led full agricultural solutions.

This operational launch of the fully localized model for vegetable seed solutions in Egypt focuses on introducing a new generation of high-performance varieties aimed at boosting yield, enhancing quality, and supporting sustainability. Backed by more than 100 years of breeding expertise and 46 global R&D stations, the new business model is set to drive local job creation and support Egypt’s plan to increase agricultural exports by 20% in 2025.

On the same front, Egypt’s agricultural sector continues to show resilience and potential, with exports growing 11% year-on-year in 2024 to reach 8.6 million tons. As the government sharpens its focus on sustainable development, BASF and Nunhems are uniquely positioned to contribute through local insight, global innovation, and a deep understanding of farmer needs.

In this context, Ms. Silvia Cifre, Vice President Marketing & Sales at BASF | Nunhems, added: “We are excited to initiate commercial operations through BASF Egypt’s unique business model, a market with enormous potential for high-value vegetable production. With a portfolio of over 1,200 commercial seed varieties across 20 vegetable crops and nearly 80 new varieties introduced each year, BASF | Nunhems is uniquely positioned to support Egyptian growers with innovative seed varieties and solutions tailored to local needs. Our business expansion here is part of a broader regional vision to bring innovation closer to the field—and help farmers grow ‘vegetables people love.’”

Echoing this vision, Eng. Youssef Babouih, Country Manager for BASF Agricultural Solutions in Egypt & the Middle East, stated: “Our goal is to deliver integrated agricultural solutions tailored to the evolving needs of Egyptian farmers. With over 31% of BASF’s global workforce in R&D and 20–25% of investment directed to innovation, we are well-positioned to drive sustainable impact. This approach directly supports Egypt’s Sustainable Agricultural Development Strategy, focused on modernizing agriculture and promoting food security.”

Adding from a route-to-market perspective, Mr. Amr Abouzeid, Country Sales Manager - Egypt, BASF Egypt LLC., emphasized the company's local distribution strategy: "Today, we proudly welcome the BASF’s vegetable seeds business into our Egyptian operations. This marks a foundational step in developing a new distribution model—one that is rooted in BASF Egypt’s proven local presence and strong partnerships across the country. This model is designed to bring high-quality seeds closer to farmers through a reliable and accessible network, ensuring we serve their needs with precision and consistency."

Notably, BASF remains committed to building partnerships that deliver long-term value for the agricultural sector. This new step with the vegetable seed business is a continuation of its mission to support market transformation through integrated, future-ready solutions that empower agricultural growth and innovation across key regional markets.

About BASF:

Everything we do, we do for the love of farming. Farming is fundamental to provide enough healthy and affordable food for a rapidly growing population, while reducing environmental impacts. That’s why we are working with partners and experts to integrate sustainability criteria into all business decisions. With €919 million in 2024, we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, combining innovative thinking with practical action in the field. Our solutions are purpose-designed for different crop systems. Connecting seeds and traits, crop protection products, digital tools and sustainability approaches, to help deliver the best possible outcomes for farmers, growers and our other stakeholders along the value chain. With teams in the lab, field, office and in production, we do everything in our power to build a sustainable future for agriculture. In 2024, our division generated sales of €9.8 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or our social media channels.