Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In a landmark partnership set to reshape the region’s telecom landscape, Basatne MENA, the regional arm of global circular economy leader Basatne, has partnered with Likewize, the global leader in device lifecycle services, to launch ‘Upgrade & Protect’, the Middle East’s first subscription-based smartphone program designed to combine sustainability, flexibility, and seamless user experience.

With smartphone users in the GCC replacing devices every 12–18 months and over 50 million active handsets in circulation, ‘Upgrade & Protect’ transforms traditional instalment plans into a dynamic monthly subscription that empowers consumers to swap, upgrade, or protect their devices anytime. For telcos, the model unlocks new recurring revenue streams while aligning with growing ESG mandates.

This innovation arrives at a pivotal time, with UAE and GCC markets moving rapidly toward Net Zero and green digital transformation. The program aligns closely with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategy and the GSMA’s Circular Economy for Mobile Devices initiative, supporting a shift away from linear consumption toward a more regenerative, technology-enabled future.

An Integrated Ecosystem Powering Circular Innovation‘Upgrade & Protect’ is enabled by Basatne’s regional infrastructure, combining the power of Cartlow’s re-commerce and trade-in platform with Ardroid’s AI-powered reverse logistics engine. Together, they provide telcos with a complete circular framework, from seamless device collection and grading to resale, refurbishment, and responsible recycling.

Likewize brings its global expertise to ensure scalability and telco readiness. Its risk-free operational model gives mobile operators access to a full turnkey solution with measurable economic returns and environmental impact.

The Market Opportunity

The GCC is primed for the shift to device-as-a-service models:

Smartphone penetration exceeds 90% across GCC markets.

across GCC markets. Handset replacement cycles average 12–18 months , creating strong upgrade demand.

, creating strong upgrade demand. The global device subscription market is projected to exceed USD 25 billion by 2027 .

. By 2026, 5G adoption is expected to cover 73% of GCC mobile subscriptions .

. The regional smartphone market is forecasted to grow from 60 million units in 2024 to nearly 99 million by 2033.

“Our partnership with Likewize marks a pivotal evolution in device ownership across the Middle East,” said Mahmoud Abusway, Chief Commercial Officer of Basatne MENA. “By embedding circular economy principles into the telco model, ‘Upgrade & Protect’ delivers a flexible, sustainable solution that reduces waste, maximises asset value, and transforms the device lifecycle for both consumers and operators.”

With this program, Basatne MENA and Likewize are setting a new benchmark for telecom innovation in the region, one that blends sustainability, digitisation, and consumer empowerment. ‘Upgrade & Protect’ is not just a service; it represents a shift in how the region thinks about technology ownership and circular value creation.

About Basatne

Basatne is a global leader in circular technology, sustainable trade solutions, and reverse logistics, dedicated to reshaping the future of commerce. Through proprietary platforms, advanced logistics, and strategic partnerships, Basatne extends product lifecycles, reduces environmental impact, and optimizes global supply chains. Operating across six continents, Basatne is committed to delivering smarter, more responsible trade solutions while driving innovation in the circular economy. For more information, visit www.basatne.com.