Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Barracuda Networks, Inc., has announced a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro for the Gulf region. The relationship enables Ingram Micro to offer Barracuda’s complete portfolio of email, application and cloud, network, and data protection solutions to resellers through its widespread channel network across the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Yemen, and Pakistan.

Giovanni Goduti, VP, EMEA Sales, Barracuda said, “The channel remains at the epicentre of our success and ongoing expansion across the Middle East. Acting as an extension of the local team, Ingram Micro will serve to expand our on-ground presence across the region. Their expertise aligns with commitment to our valued partners by strengthening our enablement capabilities. Together, we will empower our partners to identify opportunities in the market – particularly in the education and mid-market segments – and confidently bid for deals.”

As a distributor, Ingram Micro will focus on providing channel organisations with support in onboarding, product training and certification, as well as with developing the POCs, demos and presentations needed to advance opportunities with end customers.

In its efforts to accelerate its partners’ ability to go-to-market with comprehensive solutions built on best-of-breed technologies, Ingram Micro will collaborate with Barracuda to provide solution bundles that address some of the most pressing needs of regional businesses. Among these are the combination of Microsoft 365 with Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup to deliver search and restore for Office 365 data including Teams, Exchange Online, SharePoint, and OneDrive; enhanced Microsoft 365 email security with Barracuda Email Protection; and secure, zero-trust based access to Microsoft Azure with Barracuda’s CloudGen Firewall.

Dr. Ali Baghdadi, SVP & Chief Country Executive – MEA, Ingram Micro said, "We are excited to expand our relationship with Barracuda in the Gulf Region. With cloud computing being an essential direction for businesses of all sizes, data and transaction security will remain a concern. Barracuda is a vital addition to our solution base to protect customers’ email, networks, applications, and data against threats, whether those are in the cloud, in the data center, or in the inbox."

-Ends-

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers’ journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Media Contact

Ian Saldanha

Procre8 for Barracuda

Email: ian@procre8.biz