Dubai, UAE – BARQ Systems, a leading regional provider of cutting-edge technology solutions, has officially signed a strategic partnership with ZEDEDA, the leader in open and secure edge computing for the AI era, becoming the first IT service provider in the region to partner with ZEDEDA. This collaboration marks a major milestone in empowering organizations across the Middle East and Africa to simplify, secure, and scale their edge computing strategies.

Through this strategic partnership, BARQ Systems and ZEDEDA will enable enterprises to unlock the full potential of the edge by reducing complexity and providing a trusted foundation for innovation. By leveraging ZEDEDA’s cloud-native orchestration and edge services and BARQ’s regional expertise, customers will be equipped to seamlessly manage distributed environments at scale, with unmatched agility and control.

ZEDEDA’s solution provides customers with the freedom to deploy and manage edge environments remotely with ease, secure their operations by starting with zero trust edge device management, and scale confidently, ensuring flexibility to integrate with any system, anytime. This approach empowers enterprises to accelerate innovation, maintain full control, and build a flexible edge infrastructure aligned with their growth needs.

Speaking at the signing, [Mahmoud Soliman, BARQ Systems CEO] said:

"Our partnership with ZEDEDA strengthens our mission to deliver transformative technologies that help our customers stay ahead of the curve. Together, we are enabling a new era of secure, flexible, and scalable edge computing in the region."

Said Ouissal, founder and CEO, ZEDEDA, added:

"As the Middle East transitions from an energy-driven economy to a hub of technology and AI innovation, edge computing adoption is accelerating, enabling businesses to capitalize on real-time data in ways that are transforming operations and reshaping customer experiences across the region. We’re delighted to join forces with BARQ Systems, whose strong regional presence and expertise make them the perfect partner, and together we will empower organizations to innovate with confidence.”

The partnership reflects the growing demand for advanced edge solutions in industries such as telecom, energy, manufacturing, and the public sector. By combining global innovation with regional expertise, BARQ Systems and ZEDEDA are set to shape the future of digital infrastructure across the Middle East and Africa.

About BARQ Systems

BARQ Systems is a leading regional technology services provider, empowering enterprises and governments with advanced digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions. With a strong presence across the Middle East, BARQ partners with global innovators to deliver future-ready technologies that help organizations transform, scale, and secure their digital journey.

Learn more at www.barqsystems.com

About ZEDEDA

ZEDEDA makes edge computing effortless, open and intrinsically secure—extending the cloud experience to the edge. ZEDEDA reduces the cost of managing and orchestrating distributed edge infrastructure and applications while increasing visibility, security and control. ZEDEDA delivers instant time to value, has tens of thousands of nodes under management and is backed by world-class investors with teams in the United States, Germany, India and Abu Dhabi, UAE. For more information, visit www.ZEDEDA.com.