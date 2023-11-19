Manama – Kingdom of Bahrain: Bareeq Al Retaj, a leading real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has successfully concluded its participation at Cityscape Bahrain 2023. The event, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, took place from November 14-18, 2023, at the Exhibition World Bahrain, where the Company showcased its masterplans and real estate development projects through its pavilion, which have garnered great approval from visitors.

Cityscape Bahrain 2023 was organised for the second consecutive year, following the remarkable success of the first edition. It is the largest real estate gathering in the Kingdom, bringing together thousands of homebuyers, investors, property experts, designers and local and international real estate developers, as well as many exhibitors.

Through its pavilion, Bareeq Al Retaj displayed plans for 9 of its current and future real estate projects, which are being developed across various vital areas of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Company's projects cover several sectors, including the residential, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and other sectors, while it participated with a wide range of projects, such as social housing and luxurious residential properties, as well as mixed-use projects and major masterplans, which are in line with Bareeq Al Retaj’s commitment to meet the Kingdom’s diverse developmental landscape.

The showcased projects included the Ras Hayan Village, located on the eastern coastline of the Kingdom, offering waterfront villas and apartments, the Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay, comprising 112 luxurious apartments and setting a new standard of waterfront resort-style living in the heart of Manama, Strata At Dilmunia, which consists of 101 luxurious apartments equipped with top-of-the-line amenities and facilities, and the Bay City project; a prestigious mixed-use development located in the vibrant Bahrain Bay area.

Commenting on the Company’s participation, Dr Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Bareeq Al Retaj, said: “Participating for the second consecutive year in Cityscape Bahrain has been a remarkable and significant experience, offering us an excellent opportunity to showcase our portfolio of 9 groundbreaking developments across various sectors. Additionally, this event has allowed us to engage directly with potential clients and investors seeking premium real estate solutions in the Kingdom. By showcasing our projects in the housing, health, retail, and other sectors, we were able to demonstrate our commitment to providing diverse and sustainable properties that cater to the diverse needs of our target audience.”

Dr Al Shaer emphasised Bareeq Al Retaj’s unwavering devotion to ongoing development and innovation in order to meet the evolving needs of customers and investors. He further stressed the importance of participating in events like these to preserve the Company’s prominent position in the real estate sector, mentioning that such opportunities allow Bareeq Al Retaj to keep pace with market trends, comprehend clients’ demands and accordingly adjust its future plans.

He added: “At Bareeq Al Retaj, we are looking towards a promising future with ambitious plans to expand our portfolio and implement innovative projects that will redefine the real estate landscape in the Kingdom of Bahrain. We pledge to our clients and investors that we will build upon our core values of quality, innovation and excellence in every development endeavour we undertake. In conclusion, we extend our gratitude and appreciation to all our clients and investors for their trust and continued support. We also want to assure them of our unwavering commitment to surpass their expectations and create sustainable value in the real estate sector in the Kingdom.”

About Bareeq Al Retaj:

Led by Dr Maher Al Shaer as MD, Bareeq Al Retaj Real Estate Services W.L.L. was born in 2011 and has a diversified portfolio of projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain across several sectors, such as the housing, healthcare, hospitality and retail sectors. Its principal objective is to develop state of the art real estate projects and pioneer for the progress of the Kingdom. Bareeq manages its own portfolio of projects as well as providing strategic advice through Development Managing projects across a spectrum of offerings ranging from hospitality, residential, retail, commercial projects, and master-planning activities.

