Manama – Kingdom of Bahrain: Bareeq Al Retaj, a leading real estate development company based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced its participation in Cityscape Bahrain 2023, to be hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain for the second consecutive year under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on November 14-16, 2023, at the Exhibition World Bahrain.

The Company’s participation reflects its keenness and interest in actively participating in all exhibitions and events related to real estate development locally, regionally and internationally.

During the event, Bareeq Al Retaj will prominently feature some of the most notable developments in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This includes Ras Hayan Village which offers waterfront villas and apartments, leisure space, hospitality, retail and a stunning marina, all set amidst a natural mangrove forest. Moreover, the Company will exhibit during the event the Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay, which comprises 112 luxurious apartments and sets a new standard of waterfront resort-style living in the heart of Manama. Another highlighted project is Strata At Dilmunia, which consists of 101 luxurious apartments equipped with top-of-the-line amenities and facilities, distinguished by breathtaking views of the water canal on Dilmunia Island.

The Company will also showcase the Bay City Project; a prestigious mixed-use development located in the vibrant Bahrain Bay area, spread across five buildings, skilfully blending modern architecture with first-class amenities and services, as well as Nuun Al Bahrain, which aims to enhance the entertainment and residential offerings in the southern region of Bahrain. The project seeks to revive the concept of waterfront living and offer a distinctive and unparalleled solution where quality and uniqueness are central. The event will also feature the launch of a masterplan in the Kingdom’s wellness sector.

In addition, the Company will cast light on its strategic project portfolio, which features several pioneering urban developments poised to dramatically shape the future of real estate and tourism in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This includes the mixed-use Al Furda project, comprising diverse homes and a 5-star hotel with designs drawing inspiration from Bahrain's distinctive architectural heritage along Manama's northern coast. Another prominent masterplan is the waterfront community located in the Southern part of the island, which brings to life an ambitious vision to strengthen Bahrain’s society through cultural and social infrastructure, while it also encompasses a designated space allotted for family entertainment and recreational activities. The project features luxurious villas, exquisite sea-view apartments, lakes, waterways, and lush parks. It also incorporates commercial towers, offices, modern retail centres, restaurants, cafes, and other amenities responsive to residents and visitors’ diverse needs.

Bareeq Al Retaj’s presence at the 2023 Cityscape Bahrain, the largest real estate gathering in the Kingdom this year, will provide a window into additional developmental ventures the Company is working to launch across Bahrain in the coming period. These future projects are poised to make significant contributions to raising standards and growth within the industry.

Commenting on this occasion, Dr Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Bareeq Al Retaj, said: "As a leading company in real estate development in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Bareeq is committed to participating in the most prominent exhibitions and events related to the real estate sector locally and regionally. Our participation in Cityscape Bahrain 2023 reflects our keenness to showcase our innovative and pioneering projects that embody the Company's vision of creating vibrant and sustainable communities that strengthen Bahrain’s social and cultural fabric, and contribute to the success of this prestigious event."

Dr Al Shaer added: "Looking to the future, Bareeq Al Retaj will remain committed to providing exceptional real estate projects that exceed our clients' expectations and contribute to the growth and development of the real estate sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain. We will continue leveraging our expertise and experience to provide innovative and sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of the market. I also invite everyone to visit the Company's pavilion at the exhibition to learn about our distinguished projects that provide unrivalled residential and investment opportunities in the local and regional markets."

Cityscape Bahrain 2023 is organised for the second consecutive year, following the remarkable success of the first edition. It is the largest real estate gathering in the Kingdom, bringing together thousands of homebuyers, investors, property experts, designers and local and international real estate developers, as well as many exhibitors and speakers, who will share their expertise and insights with the audience.

About Bareeq Al Retaj:

Led by Dr Maher Al Shaer as MD, Bareeq Al Retaj Real Estate Services W.L.L. was born in 2011 and has a diversified portfolio of projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain across several sectors, such as the housing, healthcare, hospitality and retail sectors. Its principal objective is to develop state of the art real estate projects and pioneer for the progress of the Kingdom. Bareeq manages its own portfolio of projects as well as providing strategic advice through Development Managing projects across a spectrum of offerings ranging from hospitality, residential, retail, commercial projects, and master-planning activities.

