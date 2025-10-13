Dubai, United Arab Emirates – BARE, the homegrown GCC brand in device protection, announced a significant expansion of its retail footprint to 50+ high-traffic locations across the UAE, Qatar, and Oman, positioning itself as the most accessible and reliable name in the region's device protection market. Following the successful launch of its iPhone 17-ready range with Lifetime Free Replacement, BARE is now shifting its focus from product innovation to customer convenience, ensuring device protection is seamless, immediate, and accessible.

The expansion directly answers customer demand for immediate, hassle-free service. By placing kiosks in prime malls and city centers, BARE ensures that premium becomes a quick, five-minute decision. The brand seamlessly integrates into daily life, offering on-the-spot service from trained technicians and establishing a level of trust and consistency unmatched by online-only competitors.

“We have always been determined to secure prime locations in the leading malls, ensuring that our renowned premium quality and superior customer service are complemented by the convenience of easy access for over 1,000 daily customers,” said Mr. Al Harith Al Khalili, Executive Partner at AAMAAL.

This expansion makes BARE more accessible than ever, delivering consistent, high-quality service with seamless professional installation at every location.

"Our goal is to make BARE a seamless part of our customers’ lives. A great product is only valuable if it is easily accessible,” said Mr. Anup SK, Chief Business Executive at AAMAAL. “Our expansion to 50+ key locations across the GCC is a direct response to customer demand for trustworthy, on-the-spot service. Beyond devices, we protect our customers’ time and provide instant peace of mind, wherever they shop, work, or live."

This expansion solidifies BARE's market leadership by leveraging its strong track record: 13+ years of experience, 10,000+ Google reviews, and serving over 1,000 customers daily. Focusing on proximity, speed, and craft, BARE's extensive network delivers the ‘install once, and relax always’ promise with a Free Lifetime Replacement Warranty.

BARE’s Lifetime Free Replacement covers BARE products only; device hardware damage is not covered. BARE does not encourage impact or “torture” tests; misuse may damage device internals. T&Cs apply.

*Source: AETOSWire

