Baraka Real Estate Development by Bin Ham Group is coming with exquisite residential properties on the south of YAS Island at the Yas Bay. It will be part of The Waterfront, a vibrant leisure and entertainment district with cafes, beach club, and Etihad Arena, The Residences area of Yas Bay with 19 parks, 3 mosques, 2 schools and community retail nearby, and Media Zone with YAS Creative Hub to welcome top talent from the global media industry.

The residence will constitute more than 230 units with a goal to accomplish the entire construction in 368 days from the day of launch. It will portray an entire Yas Bay lifestyle through Townhouse Villas, Luxury Apartments, and Health Club.

The Yas Bay Residence would be within a short walking distance from the greatest attractions of Abu Dhabi, offering the best lifestyle and a corporate environment.

Prices of the properties would start from 600,000 AED And the pre-launch offer can be availed.

The launch is scheduled Right after the month of Ramadan. Baraka Real Estate Development General Manager, Dr. Husam Mohamed Alameri, said: “This is an important project To build properties based on our core values where people are always in a state of constant joy owing to the unique experience through warm and compassionate service provided professionally where our honest and transparent communication goes beyond their expectations”.