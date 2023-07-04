Manama, Bahrain: Bapco Energies, an integrated energy company leading the energy transition in the Kingdom of Bahrain, organized the first business-to-business procurement event in collaboration with the Italian Export Credit Agency (SACE), and with the support of the Italian Embassy in Bahrain.

The event, hosted in Manama, marks a very important milestone in the relationship between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Italian Republic, as it plays a key role in strengthening the economic relations and areas of collaboration between Bapco Energies and Italian companies in the energy sector.

Attended by representatives from Bapco Energies Group supply chain and procurement departments alongside suppliers and exporters from the Italian Republic, commercial prospects and areas of collaboration were explored during the event. These opportunities will help Bapco Energies accelerate the adoption of the latest technologies and best practices to maximize operational efficiencies.

SACE sanctioned a $300 million Push Facility - a 10-year financing facility structured as a Sustainability-Linked Loan - for Bapco Energies, which aims to increase business opportunities for Italian exporters into Bahrain’s energy sector and provides access to medium to long-term financing, guaranteed by SACE, to support their investment and growth plans.

