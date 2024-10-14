Kredit, a finance company focused on small and medium enterprises and affiliated with the GB Capital Group, announced that it has secured funding of 100 million EGP from Banque du Caire. This funding is part of the company's commitment to support the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which play a vital role in enhancing the Egyptian economy.

This funding is expected to provide additional financial resources for small and medium enterprises, helping them to expand and increase their production capacity. Additionally, this funding will assist in creating more job opportunities and contributing to improving the standard of living.

In this context, Ahmed Emam, the Managing Director of Kredit for financing small and medium enterprises, stated that this funding represents a strategic step towards supporting the growth of small and medium enterprises, which are the backbone of the Egyptian economy. He emphasized that they are committed to providing financial solutions that meet their clients' needs and enable them to achieve their ambitions.

He further explained that Kredit is dedicated to offering innovative financing solutions that contribute to fulfilling the aspirations of small and medium enterprises. The company always strives to provide the best financial solutions with the highest levels of flexibility and speed, leveraging the technological advancements it possesses to enhance the customer experience and ensure the success of their projects.