DUBAI : The convergence of AI, blockchain, and digital currencies will become the foundation for the next era of financial services, say experts at the two-day Finnovex Middle East 2025 summit, being held in Dubai. Experts agreed that these technologies represent a structural shift toward secure, intelligent, and customer-centric banking ecosystems and are expected to redefine payments, compliance, and operational efficiency across the region.

Finnovex, now in its 33rd global edition, brings together decision-makers, regulators, and technology leaders to share insights and strategies that shape the future of banking and fintech. This year, the summit featured several senior officials and industry leaders, including Omar Abdalla Reda from the UAE Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Wassim Khayata of Emirates Development Bank, and Dr. Hani Alghanem from Uniphore, along with leaders from major financial organisations, including United Arab Bank, HSBC MENAT, First Abu Dhabi Bank, RAKBANK, Ajman Bank, National Bank of Umm Al Quwain, and Mashreq Bank, of the UAE.

In his opening remarks, Shabaz Ahmed, Executive Director of Exibex, the organiser of Finnovex, emphasised that “Innovation, technology, and collaboration are converging to shape the future of finance across the Middle East.” He underscored the urgent need to “think beyond today and start building the fintech ecosystem of tomorrow, starting now.”

Highlighting Finnovex’s role as a critical platform, Ahmed described it as “a space for foresight and action, inspiring leaders to embrace disruption and lead the next wave of financial evolution. Partnerships between banks, fintechs, and regulators are essential to create sustainable and inclusive financial ecosystems, signalling a unified industry approach toward transformative growth and inclusivity in the region’s financial sector.”

The summit, themed “Digital, Decentralised & Disruptive”, featured panels on critical themes shaping the future of finance. Discussions explored how institutions can leverage cybersecurity as a strategic advantage, build borderless and inclusive digital ecosystems, and transform payment landscapes for seamless, secure, and intelligent transactions in the AI era. Experts also examined the role of automation, regulatory harmonisation, and emerging technologies such as blockchain and digital currencies in driving operational efficiency and customer-centric innovation.

Experts also discussed how customer experience and automation are central to elevating CX and creating borderless financial ecosystems. They highlighted the visible impacts of automation in the finance sector, including real-time onboarding, personalised platforms, and process optimisation.

Delivering his speech at a panel discussion, Srinivasan Sampath, Head of GTTO Business Intelligence and Planning at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), said that automation is not a one-time project; rather, it is a continuous journey with a process that evolves with technology maturity and customer needs.

Commenting on intelligent automation beyond RPA, he added, "We’ve moved from basic robotic process automation to intelligent automation using APIs, enabling systems to identify the nature of processes and improve efficiency.

When it comes to the challenges in automation, Abdulla Al Taee, Chief Operating Officer at the United Arab Bank, remarked, “Legacy systems, poor data quality, resistance to change, cybersecurity, and evolving regulations are the biggest hurdles to deploying advanced automation. Successful automation requires strong change management, upskilling employees, and addressing job security concerns to ensure adoption. AI deployment must be tied to clear use cases. Misaligned implementations lead to failure. ROI comes over time, as seen in global benchmarks.”

Abdulla Al-Awadi, Chief Strategy Officer of Kuwait International Bank, added, "We see process optimisation and AI as an important strategic stepping stone. Our focus is on embedding agility into every layer of operations, ensuring that digital transformation translates into measurable efficiency and enhanced customer trust. The future of banking will be defined by how quickly institutions can adapt, and we are committed to leading that change."

Talking about digital trust and security, navigating the regulatory maze in a hyperconnected era, Olivier Busolini, Group Chief Information Security Officer at Mashreq Bank, said, “In today’s hyperconnected world, cybercrime has evolved into a trillion-dollar industry, with attackers operating as organised, well-resourced businesses. As we open up banking and finance through new technologies and APIs, risks multiply, making digital trust more vital than ever. Navigating a web of complex and sometimes conflicting regulations can hinder our ability to fight threats efficiently. That’s why there’s an urgent need for harmonised security standards and greater cross-border cooperation."

"Security can’t be an afterthought or left to IT alone. It must be a shared responsibility, embedded early in business decisions and owned by everyone, from developers to leaders. With criminals teaming up and using cutting-edge technologies, we must match their speed through automation, integrated defence systems, and real partnerships with our clients. Protecting the future of finance means putting people at the centre of security and working together as a united ecosystem.”

Adding to the conversation on innovation, Gorinov Alexandr, Head of Transactional Product Development and Sales Support Department at Alfa-Bank, noted, “At Alfa-Bank, we don’t just follow trends, we actively build a new payment reality together with our clients: we digitize cash through online cash deposit, implement AI to create intelligent services, and develop neotech platforms where a payment is just a starting point of creating additional value.”

Dr. Ahmed Darwish, Group Head of Digital Delivery, Bank Al Bilad, Saudi Arabia said, "Scaling intelligent operations is about creating a foundation where automation and data-driven insights work seamlessly to deliver speed and resilience. At Bank Al Bilad, we are rethinking processes end-to-end, integrating AI and advanced analytics to eliminate inefficiencies and enable real-time decision-making. This approach not only enhances operational agility but also ensures that innovation translates into tangible value for customers and the business."

Commenting on the AI platform launched by Ajman Bank, its Head of Business Banking, Jyoti Ranjan, said the platform combines human touch with machine learning, offering real-time feedback and guiding clients to relevant products and services.

"Our ‘one for one’ app provides a single platform for retail banking needs, including account opening, auto finance, and home finance, while automating trade positions and compliance.”

Looking ahead, Finnovex aims to deepen its role as a catalyst for financial innovation by fostering collaboration between banks, fintechs, and regulators. Future editions will continue to spotlight emerging technologies, harmonised security standards, and inclusive strategies that drive sustainable growth and resilience across the region’s financial ecosystem.

