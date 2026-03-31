MUSCAT – Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have become one of the main pillars of Oman’s national economy, given their rapid growth, expanding role in job creation, and ability to empower ambitious Omani youth to set up their own businesses, alongside a steadily rising contribution to GDP. As the Sultanate advances its Vision 2040 diversification agenda, SMEs are no longer viewed as peripheral actors but as central drivers of innovation, localisation, and economic resilience.

Yet their growing importance has also exposed structural constraints that continue to limit their potential. Many Omani SMEs still face hurdles in accessing affordable finance, navigating regulatory requirements, and adopting digital tools at scale challenges that can impede expansion, competitiveness, and integration into regional and global markets. In this context, a fundamental rethink of banking support has become a strategic imperative rather than a policy option.

BankDhofar has responded by repositioning itself from a conventional lender to a strategic partner for entrepreneurs. Rather than focusing solely on credit and transactional services, the bank has embraced a more integrated model that blends financing, digital solutions, advisory support, and ecosystem engagement.

At the core of this transformation, BankDhofar has launched a suite of banking products tailored to meet the daily operational needs of SMEs. These include a SME Current account offering a smoother banking experience through simplified account-opening procedures, integration of traditional and digital point-of-sale systems (SoftPOS), payroll management under the Wage Protection System (WPS), remote cheque collection services, payment gateway solutions, dedicated debit and credit cards, and POS-based financing under simplified conditions.

The bank has also expanded its role in the entrepreneurship ecosystem through strategic partnerships. Its collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion has facilitated access for Sanad office owners to banking services without the need to visit branches, simplifying procedures for account opening and service utilisation. Additionally, its partnership with Smartech has enhanced POS capabilities by integrating payment solutions with accounting systems.

A defining milestone in this evolution was the launch of Numo, BankDhofar’s dedicated SME banking brand — a new model of business banking that combines SME Centers, digital tools tailored to SME needs, flexible financing solutions, and closer coordination with government entities such as the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion. Designed to support firms from start-up through scale-up, Numo reflects the bank’s conviction that SME success depends as much on guidance, connectivity, and institutional alignment as on access to capital. Entrepreneurs are invited to visit Numo Centers across Oman to benefit from the full range of banking solutions offered by BankDhofar.