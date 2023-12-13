Muscat: BankDhofar, one of the largest banks in the Sultanate of Oman, has announced its customer centric initiative, a salary transfer campaign designed to bring unparalleled value and convenience to its customers.

The proposition offers a range of benefits and rewards including; credit and debit card, seamless digital banking access, competitive rates on loans and deposits and access to an extensive branch network.

Key benefits of BankDhofar’s Salary Transfer Campaign:

1. Large Network of Branches and ATMs: Extensive network of branches and ATMs across Oman, making it more convenient for customers to access our services wherever they are located. Customers will tend to benefit from access to extensive branch network across the country ensuring that customers receive dedicated and personalized service and reflects the commitment of bringing banking closer to customers. Apart from branches, the bank also expanded its ATM and Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs) network ensuring a 24x7 banking service access

2. Convenience via Mobile Banking App: Our mobile banking platform provides customers with a seamless and user-friendly banking experience, allowing them to perform various transactions and access banking services on the go. The award winning app enables customers to make payments to utilities, bank to bank transfers, opening of saving accounts and much more.

3. Preferential Interest Rates: By transferring their salaries to BankDhofar, customers can enjoy preferential interest rates on their savings and deposits, giving them the opportunity to grow their wealth faster.

4. Quick Loan Process: We have streamlined our loan processing system to ensure eligible customers can access funds quickly and conveniently

5. Credit Card Offers: By transferring their salaries to BankDhofar, customers become eligible for exclusive credit card offers, allowing them to enjoy benefits such as cashback, rewards, and discounts on a range of purchases. Additionally, customers can apply to the vertical credit card, designed to reward customers for their everyday spending. Each transaction offers an opportunity to earn valuable rewards.

About BankDhofar

BankDhofar is one of the best banks in the region, catering to customers’ needs and requirements, and setting the standard for the best customer experience within the banking industry in the Sultanate of Oman through innovative products and creative solutions. Following best international banking practices, the provision of outstanding customer experience, in addition to its commitment to community development and contribution to the growth of the national economy, has placed BankDhofar at the top of the list of best banks in the region.

Currently, BankDhofar’s national wide network consists of more than 100 branches including Maisarah and three corporate branches. The network also includes more than 300 ATMs, CDMs, FFMs and MFKs.