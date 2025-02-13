MUSCAT – BankDhofar, the second-largest bank in the Sultanate of Oman in term of number of branches, is at the forefront of supporting government initiatives and programs dedicated to empowering the SME sector. This commitment extends to fostering entrepreneurship among Omani youth, equipping them with the tools and capabilities necessary to contribute to a thriving national economy.

As a leading financial institution in Oman, BankDhofar is continuously working to enhance the financial ecosystem for SME’s to operate seamlessly. BankDhofar proudly announces the launch of its exclusive online banking platform, Credit Cards for SMEs and enhanced WPS services for the SME customers.

The online banking platform is meticulously designed to cater to the unique needs of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This innovative platform introduces a suite of customized features aimed at simplifying and enhancing the banking experience for SME customers.

The platform stands out with several key features. Its exclusive self-registration process allows SME owners to register effortlessly without the need for any documents or official requests from the bank. This streamlined two-step registration, secured with an OTP (One Time Password), ensures a secure and user-friendly experience. The platform also simplifies payroll management by enabling the upload of bulk documents, allowing SMEs to handle salary disbursements efficiently.

Additionally, the platform facilitates a variety of banking transactions, including WPS salary processing, card service requests, domestic and international money transfers, utility bill payments, Social Protection Fund (SPF) payments, VAT invoices, and access to account statements and balances. SME owners can also add multiple accounts, providing them with a consolidated view of their financial details.

Amjad Iqbal bin Hassan Al Lawati, Head of Retail Banking at BankDhofar, remarked, “BankDhofar is committed to supporting SMEs as they are one of the key drivers of the national economy. Many depend on them to bring about transformative changes in the economic landscape. This platform is an innovative solution tailored to meet the needs of our SME customers, providing a safe, efficient, and easy-to-use banking experience to help them manage their financial affairs more effectively.”

In addition to the platform, BankDhofar offers a specialized bank account for SME owners with features designed to meet their daily needs. Notable among these is the smart point-of-sale system, which helps businesses collect payments and boost sales. The wage protection system further streamlines the payment of employee salaries. Entrepreneurs also benefit from the ability to collect and deposit checks remotely, providing greater flexibility in managing their business operations.

To further support SMEs, BankDhofar has recently introduced a range of credit cards tailored to their financial needs. SMEs can apply for card without providing any additional financial documents. The customer can opt from the following variants of cards MasterCard Gold, Visa Gold, MasterCard Platinum, Visa Signature, Visa Infinite, and MasterCard World. These cards make financial management more convenient, offering benefits such as a waiver of annual fees for the first year, global acceptance, and access to exclusive rewards. Cardholders can redeem reward points through the bank’s mobile app or website and enjoy privileges like airport lounge access across various countries.

BankDhofar remains a leading institution in Oman, committed to delivering innovative banking solutions and exceptional customer service. With a strong focus on digital transformation, the bank continues to evolve its offerings to meet the changing needs of its customers.

To obtain more information about the specialized platform for small and medium enterprises, customers can visit the branches spread across all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, which number 131 branches. Including Dhofar Islamic.