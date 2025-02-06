Muscat – BankDhofar, Oman’s second-largest bank by branch network, has inaugurated a new branch in Al Ghubrah, Muscat Governorate, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility and foster lasting relationships with customers. The new branch underscores the bank’s commitment to delivering high-quality products, services, and financing solutions tailored to diverse customer needs.

The inauguration ceremony was held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Omar bin Ali Al Junaibi, Shura Council Representative from the Wilayat of Bahla.

BankDhofar’s extensive network now includes 131 branches across Oman including Dhofar Islamic, complemented by over 400 ATMs, cash deposit machines, and multi-purpose service machines.

Strategically located in the vibrant Al Ghubrah area, the new branch serves a broad spectrum of customers, including small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Recognizing the critical role SMEs play in driving Oman’s economic growth, BankDhofar remains dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and nurturing their success.

As with its nationwide network, the Al Ghubrah branch is equipped with advanced digital technologies to deliver a superior and seamless banking experience. Designed for customer comfort, convenience, and efficiency, the branch ensures prompt service, with a commitment to address customer queries within 10 minutes of arrival – a hallmark of BankDhofar’s customer-first approach. This swift service reflects the bank’s respect for customers’ time, further strengthening trust and loyalty.

BankDhofar offers a comprehensive suite of banking solutions tailored to various customer segments, including women, youth, children, high-income individuals, and families. Specialized services for affluent customers are delivered with utmost confidentiality and professionalism.

Additionally, the bank provides structured investment and savings plans, including fixed and recurring deposit accounts, children’s education savings plans, and retirement-focused solutions that promote financial security. Beyond its branch network, BankDhofar empowers customers with its user-friendly mobile banking app, enabling them to manage accounts, pay bills, transfer funds, and open new accounts effortlessly.

With the opening of the Al Ghubrah branch, BankDhofar reaffirms its dedication to meeting customer needs, fostering economic growth, and delivering a world-class banking experience across Oman.