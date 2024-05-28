Muscat: BankDhofar and Dhofar Islamic are participating at the 33rd edition of COMEX 2024, the Sultanate of Oman's premier Technology, Communications, Innovation, and Digital Transformation show. Taking place from May 27th to May 30th, 2024, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC), this event brings together leading technology companies showcasing cutting-edge solutions.

Additionally, BankDhofar is the main sponsor of the Oman Broadband Innovatex Gaming event at the Gaming Zone. The largest video gaming event ever in the Sultanate of Oman.

BankDhofar places innovation and customer-centricity at the forefront while developing its products and services. The bank strives to offer a seamless and convenient banking experience to its customers.

Visitors of BankDhofar and Dhofar Islamic booth, at the Banking Fintech and InsurTech Zone, will get a chance to explore and experience the advanced banking solutions including; Dhofar Pay, Dhofar Islamic Pay, Samsung Pay, Rewards program for credit card holders and Ladies Banking.

BankDhofar puts technology and innovation at the core of its strategy to improve the experience of its customers. The Bank is constantly keeping pace with the technological developments while designing new products and services to ensure convenient banking experience for customers. Customers may conduct their transactions at ease and around the clock through the highly-secured and user-friendly digital banking channels.

COMEX showcases the latest advancements in technology aimed at enhancing efficiency, accessibility, and convenience across various sectors. BankDhofar is proud to be a part of this event, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to innovation and customer-centricity.

