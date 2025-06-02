MUSCAT: Aligned with the government's ongoing efforts to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Oman, BankDhofar Second-largest bank by branch network in the Sultanate of Oman Offers exclusive benefits for SMEs, contributing towards the growth and expansion of these businesses that further support & build the local economy.

BankDhofar offers its SMEs a dedicated business account with features tailored specifically to the day-to-day needs. These include a smart point-of-sale (POS) system to facilitate sales transactions and boost revenue, a wage protection system that streamlines salary payments, and a remote cheque collection and deposit service that enables efficient processing of bulk cheques, offering greater flexibility to business owners.

BankDhofar recently launched SME Pro innovative solutions that simplifies banking for SMEs by enabling instant registration without the need for paperwork or in-person visits. Business owners can sign up securely using a one-time password (OTP), ensuring convenience and enhanced protection.

Additionally, with BankDhofar SME Pro, Business owners can benefit from a host of exclusive features designed to support their business needs. These include free transfers on the first transaction and every third transaction thereafter, applicable to both local and international transfers. Additionally, they will receive a complimentary annual checkbook, along with exemptions from service fees and annual credit card fees for the first year. SME owners will also be provided with a free direct debit card for the first year, six free Wage Protection System (WPS) transactions, access to a smart device point-of-sale (POS) system, remote check collection services, and a range of other value-added solutions tailored to enhance operational efficiency and financial flexibility.

To further support SME growth, BankDhofar introduced a suite of credit cards designed exclusively for small and medium businesses. These cards are available without the need to submit additional financial documentation, and include Mastercard Gold, Mastercard Platinum, Mastercard World, Visa Gold, Visa Signature, and Visa Infinite options. The cards come with benefits such as first-year annual fee waivers, global acceptance, a rewards points program redeemable through the bank’s mobile app or website, and complimentary access to airport lounges in various international destinations.

For more information about the SME Pro platform and other SME-focused services, customers can visit any of more than 130 branches of BankDhofar across all governorates of the Sultanate, including Dhofar Islamic.