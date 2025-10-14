MUSCAT: Marking a milestone in Oman’s banking and financial sector, BankDhofar—the second largest bank by network size—has announced it has partnered with BlackRock, one of the world’s largest asset manager. This collaboration, the first of its kind in Oman, will redefine wealth management by offering customers exclusive access to world-class investment strategies and advisory services.

With $11.6 trillion in assets under management (AUM), BlackRock is a global leader in investment strategies, risk management, and technology-driven financial solutions. Through this partnership, BankDhofar is enhancing its wealth management offerings, providing high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), affluent families, and corporate clients with innovative financial solutions tailored to their unique investment needs. Clients will gain access to a globally diversified portfolio across asset classes—all backed by BlackRock’s industry-leading expertise.

Operating in over 30 countries and serving clients across more than 100 markets, BlackRock plays a pivotal role in global financial markets. Its investment solutions span multiple asset classes, including real estate and infrastructure, while its market-leading iShares ETF suite ensures broad market access. As a leader in both active and index investing, BlackRock empowers investors with sophisticated, data-driven strategies that optimize returns and mitigate risk.

Mr. K.Gopakumar of BankDhofar, commented: “By bringing together BankDhofar’s trusted leadership in Oman with BlackRock’s global strength, we will offer the best of local and international expertise. Through global diversification, wealth growth and preservation, and a premium investment experience, we provide our Institutional as well as the retail clients with unparalleled access to world-class investment opportunities. Managed by a globally recognized firm with a proven track record—brought to you by Oman’s most trusted bank.”

Mr. Keith Saldanha, Managing Director, Middle East - BlackRock, added: “We are proud to be working with BankDhofar to deliver innovative, diversified, and sustainable wealth solutions tailored to the needs of investors in the region. By combining BankDhofar’s deep local insights with BlackRock’s global expertise, we are creating a powerful platform to help Omani clients achieve their long-term financial goals with confidence."

By combining BlackRock’s global strength with BankDhofar’s deep local knowledge and trusted relationships, the partnership delivers a comprehensive wealth management experience. Clients will benefit from customized portfolio strategies, sustainable investment options, and long-term wealth preservation solutions. Additionally, BankDhofar’s wealth management division, staffed with seasoned financial advisors and investment specialists, will leverage BlackRock’s insights to provide holistic financial planning and investment management solutions across multiple jurisdictions.

This partnership reinforces BankDhofar’s leadership in Oman’s wealth management sector. It follows the successful launch of BankDhofar’s Private Banking segment, which serves HNWIs, corporate clients, and affluent segments with world-class wealth solutions, private banking expertise, and access to an extensive banking network. Committed to delivering sustainable long-term value, the Private Banking Division provides specialized core and non-core banking services alongside tailored wealth and lifestyle management solutions.

The division is staffed by dedicated relationship managers, investment advisors, and product specialists who support wealth planning for individuals and family offices. As a complete financial concierge service, it offers 360-degree wealth management, covering both domestic and offshore investment needs. Key services include wealth and business succession planning, key-person insurance, trust solutions, and the establishment of foundations and family offices—ensuring financial security and legacy planning with the highest levels of privacy and confidentiality.

This alliance positions BankDhofar as a frontrunner in Oman’s evolving wealth management landscape, reinforcing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge investment solutions and setting new industry benchmarks.