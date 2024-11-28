Muscat - BankDhofar, the second largest bank in the Sultanate of Oman in terms of branch network, has launched new credit cards for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to meet and enhance their financial needs, helping them grow and expand their businesses.

Since the launch of Oman Vision 2040, a set of policies and initiatives have been introduced to finance SMEs to ensure their expansion and increase their contribution to the Sultanate of Oman’s GDP, such as raising the capital of the Development Bank and launching the Oman Future Fund. Therefore, BankDhofar supports small and medium enterprises based on their pivotal role in economic recovery and achieving well-being for members of society.

Due to the continuous efforts of all government and private agencies, the number of micro, small and medium enterprises increased to 240,000 by the end of last year 2023, and their numbers may double in the coming years through the continuous encouragement of Omani youth to open their own projects, and providing them with the necessary capabilities to achieve the main goal of their existence, which is to lead the national economy.

BankDhofar will provide its SME customers with a range of credit cards, namely MasterCard Gold, Visa Gold, MasterCard Platinum, Visa Signature, Visa Infinite, and MasterCard World, which will help them manage their financial accounts with ease and convenience.

These credit cards offer a range of services such as exemption from annual fees for the first year, global acceptance worldwide, in addition to benefiting from exclusive rewards through the reward points program that can be redeemed through the mobile banking application or website, and access to airport lounges in more than one country around the world.

BankDhofar is one of the most important financial institutions in the Sultanate of Oman that continuously supports the various government trends and initiatives in the small and medium enterprises sector, as the bank provides a specialized bank account for the owners of these institutions that includes many advantages that are specifically designed to meet the daily needs of this important segment, such as the point of sale system via smart devices, which helps them collect their cash dues and boost their sales. In addition to the existence of the wage protection system, which works to simplify the process of paying their salaries in an easy way, and collecting and depositing checks remotely to facilitate the processing of collected checks, which gives entrepreneurs flexibility in their business operations.

Entrepreneurs can apply for credit cards by visiting any of BankDhofar’s 129 branches spread across all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.